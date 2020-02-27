Galaxy Note 10 Update Brings Forth Improvements in Face Unlock and Navigation Gestures

Now that the Galaxy S20 series is up and about, its predecessor —the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus— have taken the back seat. They're still excellent devices, though, and we'd recommend that you hold on to them and not rush to upgrade to the Galaxy S20 series. You can read about our take on the Galaxy Note 10+ here. Furthermore, Samsung has done a commendable job of keeping both phones updated with the latest version of Android and security updates. Now, they are on the receiving end of another software update. Let's take a look at what it's all about.

The update titled N97xFXXU2BTB5 brings forth some improvements in facial recognition and full-screen navigation gestures. Samsung hasn't specified just what those improvements are, just that they exist. This appears to be an out-of-schedule update, as it doesn't include the March security patch. Samsung is one of the few OEMs that releases security updates for its devices about a week before Google and has been doing so for the past few months.



It is possible that Samsung may have identified some kinks in the software and decided to patch it before the security update. Strictly speaking, there's nothing wrong with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus' Gesture Navigation and Face Unlock. Both features seem to be working fine on my personal Note 10 Plus.

The update was rolled out in Malaysia last week and is now available in Germany. Other regions should receive it in the coming week. You can check if the update is available for your phone over the air by opening its Settings app, selecting Software Update, and tapping Download and install. Alternatively, you can sideload on to your device using Samsung Smart Switch (even though this guide was written for an older device, the steps remain the same for the Galaxy Note 10.)



