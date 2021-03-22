Galaxy Buds Pro Are Effective for People with Hearing Loss, Claims Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Pro is amazing, I have been using them ever since they were released, and on the Android side of things, I could not have asked for better offerings. Granted, outside the Samsung ecosystem, they might not be as effective, but if you are looking for the definitive experience aside from Apple AirPods, these are the ones that you should go for.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Can Help Improve the Way People Have Conversations

According to a recent report, Samsung claims that their study shows that Galaxy Buds Pro can help people with hearing impairments. The study was published last week in Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology, a renowned scientific journal that caters to ear, nose, and throat research. The study suggests that the revered Ambient Sound mode of the Galaxy Buds Pro could be used to assist those who are suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss.

For those who don't know, the Ambient Sound feature is used to amplify the nearby sounds by up to 20 decibels, and you are getting access to four levels to choose from, and you can even adjust and control how you can experience the nearby sound.

Samsung has also talked about how the study was carried out with the assistance of Samsung Medical. The company has spent a decade figuring out the impact mobile devices can have on hearing and optimizing hearing for the users. This is what Samsung had to say,

The study assessed the efficacy of a hearing aid, a personal sound amplification product, and Galaxy Buds Pro. According to the authors, no other study has yet included true wireless earbuds when evaluating the clinical performance of hearing devices. The study is the first to demonstrate the potential benefit of true wireless earbuds for individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairments and has the potential to improve the lives of 1.5 billion people globally who are currently living with some degree of hearing loss.

Samsung has also talked about how the Galaxy Buds Pro, a hearing aid, and the personal sound amplification product went through three tests: electroacoustic assessment, sound amplification evaluation, and clinical performance evaluation. The Galaxy Buds Pro managed to meet each of the four performance criteria, such as output sound pressure level, frequency range, equivalent input noise, and total harmonic distortion in the electroacoustic assessment.

All devices showcased appropriate levels in sound amplification evaluation and clinical performance evaluation, which focused on the changes in individuals' hearing levels with and without the devices and their ability to recognize words and sentences; the study showed significant differences observed at different frequencies. You can read more about the study here.