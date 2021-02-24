Galaxy A52 5G is Going to Bring IP67 Protection for an Affordable Price

It is no doubt that the A series by Samsung is doing really well. After all, Samsung has been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming new devices and providing support for the already available devices. The latest leak sheds some more light on the Galaxy A52 5G and some of the features it is going to bring, including a full-fledged IP67 dust and water resistance, which is always good to have.

The Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G Will Have the Best Galaxy S21 Features

Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a brand new render of the device with us, which shows that the phone will have an IP67 rating. Remember that the last time an A-series phone had this rating was back in 2017 with the A5 and A7, both phones shipped with an IP68 rating. The A52 5G, however, is said to have an IP67 rating, which is not the best, but still is great. The same goes for the Galaxy A72 5G, which will be more expensive but will have the same ingress protection rating.

In addition to that, water resistance is not the only feature that the Galaxy A52 5G and A72 5G will bring; these devices are also going to ship with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen. In addition to that, more information reveals that the A52 5G is going to be powered with a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well as a 4,500 mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging.

The Galaxy A72 5G on the other and is going to bring a 5,000 mAh battery with a larger 6.7-inch display.

The tip also talks about how the A52 5G will be unveiled next month along with the A72 5G and will be available in four color options at launch, including Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. There is no word on the pricing and other information at the point, but we can expect a premium mid-range price, considering how good these devices sound on paper.