GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 SG Graphics Card Achieves a 3.6 GHz GPU Frequency Record

GALAX's GeForce RTX 4080 SG graphics card has showcased some impressive GPU overclocking capabilities with a world record 3.6 GHz frequency.

GALAX is by far the only NVIDIA AIB that is pushing for extreme overclocking world records. The absence of EVGA in this segment can already be felt but its good to see that GALAX is keeping the tradition alive and breaking world records with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 series cards such as the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.

Another new record unlocked🥳! The OC team has managed to push the clock speed of GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB SG 1-Click OC up to 3615MHz, surpassing the original 1-Click OC clock by 40%⚡! #GALAX #PC #GeForceRTX4080SG #GeForceRTX40series #Overclocking pic.twitter.com/8IVBNG4d9h — GALAX Official (@GALAXHQ) November 29, 2022

The manufacturer recently unveiled its flagship graphics card, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF which secured various world records and even hit a maximum GPU frequency world record of 3.8 GHz (almost nearing that 4 GHz barrier). Now, with the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 series, GALAX has once again taken things to the extreme.

The recently introduced GALAX RTX 4080 SG has now been overclocked to a maximum of 3.615 GHz GPU frequency record, making it the highest clock speed recorded on the RTX 4080 and its AD103 GPU. What's impressive here is that the SG isn't even the top design and with a HOF GPU variant of the RTX 4080, the graphics card may even surpass the RTX 4090 world record. There are currently no plans announced for a HOF RTX 4080 variant but I guess it is inevitable and will be one popular card for overclockers and enthusiasts to test out. We tested the GeForce RTX 4080 SG from GALAX in our review here and find it to be an impressive design with lots of performance potential.

There are four GeForce RTX 4080 variants offered by GALAX at the moment which include the SG & Metal Master along with their OC and Non-OC designs. The company will be expanding its line with more variants in the future in addition to the HOF so stay tuned for more news on those.