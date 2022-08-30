G.SKILL Unleashes AMD EXPO-Infused Trident Z5 Neo & Flare X5 DDR5 Memory Kits For Ryzen 7000 CPUs

G.SKILL has announced its AMD-EXPO ready Trident Z5 Neo & Flare X5 DDR5 memory kits for Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

G.SKILL Announces Trident Z5 Neo & Flare X5 Series DDR5 Memory, Designed for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce two new DDR5 memory series, the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 series, designed for the new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and 600 series motherboards.

The Trident Z5 Neo family offerings include RGB (Trident Z5 Neo RGB) and non-RGB (Trident Z5 Neo) variants. Programmed with AMD EXPO technology and created with hand-screened memory ICs, the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 series allow PC enthusiasts, gamers, and overclockers to experience the performance of the new AMD AM5 platform.

AMD EXPO Technology Support for AMD Socket AM5

Designed for DDR5 memory-enabled AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 series are pre-programmed with the latest AMD EXPO (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) memory profiles, which allow users to easily overclock the memory kits. By simply enabling the AMD EXPO profile in the BIOS with a compatible motherboard and processor, users can unleash overclocked memory speeds on AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors.

“We are thrilled to partner with G.SKILL to bring AMD EXPO technology to enthusiasts, gamers, and overclockers worldwide,” said David McAfee, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Channel Business Unit, AMD. “AMD EXPO technology gives users peace of mind when selecting the memory, unlocking improved memory performance with the click of a button.”

Legacy of the Neo Flagship

Bearing the flagship Trident family name, the new Trident Z5 Neo and Trident Z5 Neo RGB series are purpose-built for overclocking performance on the latest platform with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors.

The heat spreader design retains the iconic powder-coated matte black and is paired with a premium black brushed aluminum inset, which color-matches with a majority of motherboard color schemes. Staying true to the Neo design, CNC highlight strips along the flanks give the heat spreader design an additional metallic sheen.

Flare X5 – DDR5 for AM5

Available in a matte black finish, the Flare X5 series DDR5 memory is the successor of the Flare X series DDR4 memory. Built with hand-screened IC chips tested for quality and performance, the Flare X5 is designed and optimized for the new DDR5-enabled AM5 platform. Additionally, the 33mm low-profile height of the Flare X5 also makes this an excellent choice for compact builds or builds with large CPU coolers that don't have clearance height for taller memory modules.

Specifications & Availability

The Trident Z5 Neo, Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and Flare X5 series DDR5 memory kits will be available in September 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners. Please refer to the table below for a list of specifications.