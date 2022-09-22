G.Skill Delivers DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 Extreme Speed Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits

G.Skill has announced the launch of its latest extreme speed Trident Z5 RGB memory kits coming in DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 flavors.

G.SKILL Announces DDR5-6800 CL32 2x16GB and DDR5-6400 CL32 2x32GB Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce two new extreme overclocked performance DDR5 memory specifications to its flagship Trident Z5 RGB series: DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 32GB (2x16GB) and DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 64GB (2x32GB). These memory kits come with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles and have been validated on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and Intel® Z690 chipset platform.

Ultra-High Frequency - DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 2x16GB

Dedicated to developing extreme overclock speed memory kits, the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 2x16GB memory kit is the ideal choice for overclocking enthusiasts to experience extreme DDR5 frequency performance. The screenshot below shows the DDR5-6800 kit validated with Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

Extreme Speed with High-Capacity – DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 2x32GB

On the high DRAM module capacity front, G.SKILL is raising the bar for a maximum speed of 64GB (2x32GB) kit capacity to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102. This high-capacity overclocked memory kit is a great choice for those who want to take advantage of high memory capacity without compromising on memory speed. This ultimate kit can be seen validated with an Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

Availability

Both the DDR5-6800 CL32 2x16GB and DDR5-6400 CL32 2x32GB DDR5 memory kits will be available in October 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.