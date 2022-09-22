Menu
Company

G.Skill Delivers DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 Extreme Speed Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 22, 2022, 07:03 AM EDT
G.Skill Delivers DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 Extreme Speed Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits 1

G.Skill has announced the launch of its latest extreme speed Trident Z5 RGB memory kits coming in DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 flavors.

G.SKILL Announces DDR5-6800 CL32 2x16GB and DDR5-6400 CL32 2x32GB Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits

Press Release: G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce two new extreme overclocked performance DDR5 memory specifications to its flagship Trident Z5 RGB series: DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 32GB (2x16GB) and DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 64GB (2x32GB). These memory kits come with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles and have been validated on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and Intel® Z690 chipset platform.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
GIGABYTE Z690, B660, & Next-Gen 700-Series Motherboards To Support EXPO DDR5 Memory

We’re thrilled to announce two new extreme overclocked performance DDR5 memory specifications to its flagship Trident Z5 RGB series: DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 32GB (2x16GB) and DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 64GB (2x32GB). These memory kits come with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles and have been validated on the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processor and Intel Z690 chipset platform.

G.Skill Delivers DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 Extreme Speed Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits 2

Ultra-High Frequency - DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 2x16GB

Dedicated to developing extreme overclock speed memory kits, the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6800 CL32-45-45-108 2x16GB memory kit is the ideal choice for overclocking enthusiasts to experience extreme DDR5 frequency performance. The screenshot below shows the DDR5-6800 kit validated with Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

G.Skill Delivers DDR5-6800 & DDR5-6400 Extreme Speed Trident Z5 RGB Memory Kits 3

Extreme Speed with High-Capacity – DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 2x32GB

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
T-Force Unveils VULCANα DDR5 Gaming Memory With AMD EXPO Support, Up To 6000 Mbps CL38 Kits

On the high DRAM module capacity front, G.SKILL is raising the bar for a maximum speed of 64GB (2x32GB) kit capacity to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102. This high-capacity overclocked memory kit is a great choice for those who want to take advantage of high memory capacity without compromising on memory speed. This ultimate kit can be seen validated with an Intel Core i7-12700K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

Availability

Both the DDR5-6800 CL32 2x16GB and DDR5-6400 CL32 2x32GB DDR5 memory kits will be available in October 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order