Future Galaxy A Phones Could Ship without a Depth Sensor

Samsung is known for a lot of great phones and their Galaxy A lineup is one of the best for those who are looking for an affordable premium experience. The phones normally end up getting the same set of features as the Galaxy S series phones, but at a lower price point. We are talking AMOLED displays, in-display fingerprint sensors, 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

Future Galaxy A Series Phones will Only Have Three Camera Sensors

However, a recent report suggests that Samsung might take away a camera sensor from the future Galaxy A series phones.

For those who do not know, the Galaxy A phones have been coming with a four-camera setup for some time now. You get a primary camera, an ultra-wide shooter, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. Now, the report suggests that Samsung might take out the depth sensor.

This means that the future Galaxy A phones like the Galaxy A24, A34, and A54 will only come with three lenses; you will get a primary, an ultra-wide, and a macro lens.

More specifically, the report that talked about how the Galaxy A24 will have a 50-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It also claims that the Galaxy A34 will come with a 48MP+8MP+5MP setup and last but not least, the Galaxy A54 is tipped to have a 50MP+5MP+5MP setup. However, we have a reason to believe that the ultrawide sensor could pack more megapixels than the report suggests.

The A series of phones are among the best, not just for the consumers, but also for Samsung as they manage to make up a massive chunk of revenue for the company. Let's see how the consumers react to the exclusion of the depth sensor, which, in all honesty, is not super-important to a lot of people.