Future Android Versions Could Let You Screen Record Apps Instead of the Entire Screen

Google has been making several changes to the Android ecosystem with its Quarterly Platform Releases on Pixel phones. These releases are an excellent way for the company to test out some new and exciting features coming forward, and the good news is that the new feature we have found out about is a nice one.

Future Android versions to offer a better rendition of screen recording than what we are currently familiar with

If you are familiar with screen recording on Android phones, you will know that it records the entire screen instead of recording just the app's contents. This means that all the notifications that might come in the way also get recorded.

Ideally, this should not be a problem, but if you are a busy person with multiple messaging apps, it can be a nuisance when you are recording the screen for one reason or another.

Well, Google is looking to change that with future versions of Android as it has added a nice little feature in the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 that lets you record just the app you want to record rather than the entire screen. You can see it in action below, courtesy of 9to5Google.

This might seem like a minor feature, but I believe this would be another quality-of-life improvement in the Android ecosystem. This also looks like a feature that would come in very handy for anyone looking to record tutorials on their phones, especially photo editing tutorials using screen recording.

It is worth noting that this is currently part of the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, which will hit the stable channel sometime in March. This feature will probably make it to the final release of the next major Android update, but we will not be sure whether other OEMs will be implementing this feature or not.

What do you think of the new screen recording feature on Android? Let us know in the comments below.