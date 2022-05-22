The Fully Upgradable Framework Laptop Has Been Upgraded With Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs

The Framework Laptop was created one year ago, allowing users to have the ability to repair, make upgrades, and fully customize their devices with the promise that they will last longer through the simple environmental mantra: "Reduce, reuse, recycle." Now, the company introduces the latest upgrade to their fully customizable laptop with the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which is available for preorder, starting at $1,029.

Since their first line of recycled laptop series, Framework has learned and listened to its fans and users. The company has now redesigned the lid assembly for better durability and improved the standby battery life for those users on Linux operating systems. The Framework also reveals that a new 2.5GB ethernet expansion card will soon be available.

Not only is the company adding these upgrades to the current line of laptops, but they will also make them available as individual modules that can be combined as "Upgrade Kits" in the Framework Marketplace. This is also a first for the company, as they allow consumers to buy any components needed without the wastefulness of buying a brand new machine.

We’re using a batch pre-order system, with only a fully-refundable $100/€100/£100 deposit required at the time of pre-order. Mainboards with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, our revamped Top Cover, and the Upgrade Kit that combines the two are available for waitlisting on the Marketplace today. You can register to get notified as soon as they come in stock. The first batch of new laptops as well as the new Marketplace items start shipping this July.

The laptop system utilizes the Alder Lake processors from Intel, offering 8 Efficiency Cores and the four to six Performance Cores with Hyper-Threading. The top-of-the-line variant they offer uses the Core i7-1280P processor with 14 cores across 20 threads. The company proclaims that they have seen a boost of double the performance from the previous i7-1185G7 processor in multi-threaded Cinebench R23 tests. Framework also offers an i5-1240P and i7-1260P laptops available with 30W of performance with a boost of up to 60W.

Each laptop model is slim and lightweight, measuring less than 16mm and 1.3kg. Each system is Microsoft Windows 11 ready and offers Linux options through the company's Framework Laptop DIY Edition. Framework's proprietary Expansion Card system allows you to customize each of your ports, a 13.5-inch 3:2 display, a responsive keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, a comparable 1080p webcam, and privacy switches on the hardware, and more options available on their site.

The company is currently lowering the price of the first-gen Framework Laptop while supplies last. They recommend ordering today, including accepting volume orders as well.

You can preorder your Framework Laptop with Intel's 12th Gen Core processor in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Austria, and Ireland. Additional countries will become available throughout the rest of the year, and the company requests to prioritize your preregistration by showing your interest here.