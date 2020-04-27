Fully Unlocked iPhone XS (Renewed) Available for Just $464 [Was $850]

You can pick up a fully unlocked iPhone XS in renewed capacity for a low price of just $464, representing a discount of $386.

Skip the iPhone SE and Pick up an iPhone XS With Face ID, OLED Display, Dual Camera and More for Just $464

Despite being a last-generation flagship, the iPhone XS is still a very, very good phone in a lot of ways. If you manage to find one brand new, you will end up paying $850, which is obviously flagship money, too. But thankfully, if you look in the renewed section of Amazon, you can pick one up fully unlocked for a low price of just $464, which is an absolutely crazy deal at this point. In fact, I will suggest skipping the new iPhone SE and picking this up instead.

First of all, it should be made clear that this phone will ship with at least 80% of battery capacity and may feature some cosmetic imperfections. But overall, this smartphone will function the way it should and has been thoroughly inspected by Amazon experts.

Right off the bat, the iPhone XS packs the powerful A12 Bionic chip which is still one of the fastest chips around. You get a beautiful 5.8-inch OLED display that's super bright and features HDR support. You also get Face ID for authentication purposes and a design that is nothing but timeless. Everything is topped off by a set of cameras that still stand out from a sea of smartphones thanks to features like Smart HDR.

Usually these deals tend to sell out really fast therefore it's recommended that you head over to Amazon today if you want to pick up the iPhone XS for yourself. There are no discount codes you should know of, nor any on-page coupons.

Buy Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - Was $850, now just $464