Fully Fanless & Passively Cooled Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop PCs Are Here! Come In Various Configurations

PC Builder, Quiet PC, is now offering custom configurations of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-powered PCs in fully fanless and passively cooled designs.

Quiet PC Reveals Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop PCs With Fanless & Passive-Cooled Designs

Quiet PC offers its passive-cooled and fanless PC designs in both AMD and Intel flavors. The latest additions are based on the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs. There are a total of four PC designs that are currently on offer which include:

Intel Arc A370M GPU-Powered laptops open to preorders for North American, New Zealand, & Australian markets

Starting with the most entry-level configuration, we have the Quiet PC A30 Fanless i17 which rocks the Cooler Master Masterbox Q300L PC chassis and can be configured with an entry-level 12th Gen Pentium G7400T 35W CPU and all the way up to the Core i9-12900 65W CPU. The standard cooling option includes the Nofan CR-80EH fanless CPU cooler which features a spiral design and has heat pipes coming out from the base to dissipate heat. This can be upgraded with a Noctua NH-P1 high-end passive cooler for £40 more.









According to Quiet Fan, the Nofan passive CPU cooler only works with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Pentium, Core i3 (non-K), Core i5 (non-K), Core i7-12700T, and Core i9-12900T. The Noctua NH-P1 solution is good enough for all CPU configurations owing to its higher heat dissipation capabilities.

For PSU, you get a range of fanless supplies to select from. We have the basic Silverstone Nightjar 450W fanless SFX PSU and systems can be equipped all the way up to the Silverstone SST-NJ700 NightJar 700W (80PLUS Titanium) Fanless PSU. The PC starts at £907.00. Going up a tier, you can get yourself the Be Quiet Phantom Fanless i17 which features a Thermaltake Core P3 Snow Edition Tempered Glass (Open-Frame) PC case. This configuration can be equipped with ATX class boards and starts at £1,055.00.

Next up, we have the Be Quiet A90 Fanless i17 which comes in a Fractal Design Meshify 2 and a Silverstone SETA A1 Mid-tower PC chassis option. This configuration also supports ATX class motherboards and starts at £1,075.00.









Finally, we have the flagship Quiet PC 'The Beast Fanless' Intel Edition PC which comes with the MonsterLabo 'The Beast' PC chassis. This PC Chassis comes equipped with its own internal heat dissipation assembly for the CPU and the GPU. It can accommodate up to an Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i9 Desktop CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card thanks to its 400W heat dissipation prowess. The Beast starts at a base price of £2,179.00.

News Source: FanlessTech