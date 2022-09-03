Menu
Full Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU Family & Specifications Leak Out – Up To 60 Cores, Up To 3.8 GHz, 350W TDP

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 3, 2022

The full specifications of Intel's Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU lineup for the Eagle Stream platform have been leaked. The latest information regarding the SKUs comes from YuuKi_AnS & is based on the latest data provided to OEMs.

Intel's Entire Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU Family Leaks Out With Up To 60 Cores, 3.8 GHz Clocks & 350W TDP

For Sapphire Rapids-SP, Intel is using a quad multi-tile chiplet design which will come in HBM and non-HBM flavors. While each tile is its own unit, the chip itself acts as one singular SOC and each thread has full access to all resources on all tiles, consistently providing low-latency & high cross-section bandwidth across the entire SOC.

We have already taken an in-depth look at the P-Core over here but some of the key changes that will be offered to the data center platform will include AMX, AiA, FP16, and CLDEMOTE capabilities. The Accelerator Engines will increase the effectiveness of each core by offloading common-mode tasks to these dedicated accelerator engines which will increase performance & decrease the time taken to achieve the necessary task.

In terms of I/O advancements, Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will introduce CXL 1.1 for accelerator and memory expansion in the data center segment. There's also an improved multi-socket scaling via Intel UPI, delivering up to 4 x24 UPI links at 16 GT/s and a new 8S-4UPI performance-optimized topology. The new tile architecture design also boosts the cache beyond 100 MB along with Optane Persistent Memory 300 series support. The lineup will also come in HBM flavors which will be using a different packaging design:

  • Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (Standard Package) - 4446mm2
  • Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (HBM2E Package) - 5700mm2
  • AMD EPYC Genoa (12 CCD Package) - 5428mm2

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU Platform

The Sapphire Rapids lineup will make use of 8-channel DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 4800 Mbps & support PCIe Gen 5.0 on the Eagle Stream platform (C740 chipset).

The Eagle Stream platform will also introduce the LGA 4677 socket which will be replacing the LGA 4189 socket for Intel's upcoming Cedar Island & Whitley platform which would house Cooper Lake-SP and Ice Lake-SP processors, respectively. The Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will also come with CXL 1.1 interconnect that will mark a huge milestone for the blue team in the server segment.

Intel Next-Gen Xeon CPU Rumors Talk Emerald Rapids, Granite Rapids & Diamond Rapids: Up To 144 Lion Cove Cores By 2025 1
The final 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU with its multi-chiplet design housing Compute & HBM2e tiles. (Image Credits: CNET)

Coming to the configurations, the top part is started to feature 60 cores with a TDP of 350W. What is interesting about this configuration is that it is listed as a low-bin split variant which means that it will be using a tile or MCM design. The Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU will be composed of a 4-tile layout with each tile featuring 14 cores.

Now based on the specifications provided by YuuKi_AnS, the Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will come in four tiers:

  • Bronze Tier: 150W TDP
  • Silver Tier: 145-165W TDP
  • Gold Tier: 150-270W TDP
  • Platinum Tier: 250-350W+ TDP

The TDPs listed here are at PL1 rating so the PL2 rating, as seen earlier, is going to be very high in the 400W+ range and the BIOS limit is expected to hover at around 700W+. Compared to the last listing where most of the SKUs were still in the ES1/ES2 state, the new specs are based on final chips which will be hitting retail.

Furthermore, there are nine segments within the lineup itself that indicate the workload they are aimed at. These are listed as follows:

  • P - Cloud-laaS
  • V - Cloud-SaaS
  • M - Media Transcode
  • H - DB & Analytics
  • N - Network/5G/Edge (High TPT/Low Latency)
  • S - Storage & HCI
  • T - Long-Life Use/High Tcase
  • U - 1-Socket
  • Q - Liquid Cooling

Intel will offer various SKUs with the same but different bins, affecting their clocks/TDPs. For example, there are four 44 core parts with 82.5 MB cache listed but clock speeds should vary across each SKU. There's also one Sapphire Rapids-SP HBM 'Gold' CPU in its A0 revision which has 48 cores, 96 threads, and 90 MB of cache with a TDP of 350W.

The flagship of the lineup is the Intel Xeon Platinum 8490H which offers 60 Golden Cove cores, 120 threads, 112.5 MB of L3 cache, a single-core boost of up to 3.5 GHz and a 2.9 GHz all-core boost, & a base TDP figure of 350W. Following is the entire SKU list that has been leaked:

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU SKUs List (Preliminary):

CPU NameCores/ThreadsL3 CacheCPU Base ClockCPU (Single-Core) BoostCPU (Max) BoostTDP
Xeon Platinum 8490H60/120112.5 MB1.9 GHz2.9 GHz3.5 GHz350W
Xeon Platinum 8480+56/112105 MB2.0 GHz3.0 GHz3.8 GHz350W
Xeon Platinum 8471N52/10497.5 MB1.8 GHz2.8 GHz3.6 GHz300W
Xeon Platinum 8470Q52/104105 MB2.0 GHz3.0 GHz3.8 GHz350W
Xeon Platinum 8470N52/10497.5 MB1.7 GHz2.7 GHz3.6 GHz300W
Xeon Platinum 847052/10497.5 MB2.0 GHz3.0 GHz3.8 GHz350W
Xeon Platinum 8468V48/9697.5 MB2.4 GHz2.9 GHz3.8 GHz330W
Xeon Platinum 8468H48/96105 MB2.1 GHz3.0 GHz3.8 GHz330W
Xeon Platinum 8468+48/9690.0 MB2.1 GHz3.1 GHz3.8 GHz350W
Xeon Platinum 8461V48/9697.5 MB2.2 GHz2.8 GHz3.7 GHz300W
Xeon Platinum 8460Y40/8075.0 MB2.0 GHz2.8 GHz3.7 GHz300W
Xeon Platinum 8460H40/80105 MB2.2 GHz3.1 GHz3.8 GHz330W
Xeon Platinum 8458P44/8882.5 MB2.7 GHz3.2 GHz3.8 GHz350W
Xeon Platinum 8454H32/6482.5 MB2.1 GHz2.7 GHz3.4 GHz270W
Xeon Platinum 8452Y36/7267.5 MB2.0 GHz2.8 GHz3.2 GHz300W
Xeon Platinum 8450H28/5675.0 MB2.0 GHz2.6 GHz3.5 GHz250W
Xeon Platinum 8444H16/3245.0 MB2.0 GHz-2.8 GHz4.0 GHz270W
Xeon Gold 6454Y+32/6460.0 MB2.6 GHz3.8 GHzTBD270W
Xeon Gold 6454S32/6460.0 MB2.2 GHz2.8 GHz3.4 GHz270W
Xeon Gold 6448Y32/6460.0 MB2.2 GHz3.3 GHzTBD225W
Xeon Gold 6448H32/6460.0 MB2.2 GHz3.2 GHzTBD225W
Xeon Gold 6444Y16/3230.0 MB3.5 GHz4.1 GHzTBD270W
Xeon Gold 6442Y24/4845.0 MB2.6 GHz3.0 GHzTBD225W
Xeon Gold 6441V44/8882.5 MB2.1 GHz2.6 GHz3.5 GHz270W
Xeon Gold 6438Y+32/6460.0 MB1.9 GHz3.0 GHzTBD205W
Xeon Gold 6438N32/6460.0 MB2.0 GHz3.0 GHzTBD205W
Xeon Gold 6438M32/6460.0 MB2.3 GHz3.1 GHzTBD205W
Xeon Gold 6434H8/1615.0 MB4.0 GHz4.1 GHzTBD205W
Xeon Gold 64348/1615.0 MB3.9 GHz4.2 GHzTBD205W
Xeon Gold 643032/6460.0 MB1.9 GHz3.0 GHz3.4 GHz270W
Xeon Gold 6428N32/6460.0 MB1.8 GHz2.7 GHzTBD185W
Xeon Gold 6426Y16/3230.0 MB2.6 GHz3.5 GHzTBD185W
Xeon Gold 6421N32/6460.0 MB1.8 GHz2.8 GHzTBD185W
Xeon Gold 6418H24/4845.0 MB2.0 GHz3.0 GHzTBD185W
Xeon Gold 6416H18/3633.75 MB2.2 GHz3.0 GHzTBD165W
Xeon Gold 6414U32/6460.0 MB2.0 GHz2.6 GHz3.4 GHz250W
Xeon Gold 5420+28/5652.5 MB1.9 GHz2.1 GHzTBD205W
Xeon Gold 5418Y24/4845.0 MB2.1 GHz2.9 GHzTBD185W
Xeon Gold 5418N24/4845.0 MB2.0 GHz2.8 GHzTBD165W
Xeon Gold 5416S16/3230.0 MB2.1 GHz2.9 GHzTBD150W
Xeon Gold 5415+8/1615.0 MB2.9 GHz3.7 GHzTBD150W
Xeon Gold 5411N24/4845.0 MB2.0 GHz2.8 GHzTBD165W
Xeon Silver 4416+20/4037.5 MB2.1 GHz3.0 GHzTBD165W
Xeon Silver 4410T12/2422.5 MB2.0 GHz3.0 GHzTBD145W
Xeon Silver 4410T10/2018.75 MB2.9 GHz3.0 GHzTBD150W
Xeon Bronze 3408U8/1615.0 MB1.8 GHz1.9 GHzTBD150W

It looks like AMD will still hold the upper hand in the number of cores & threads offered per CPU with their Genoa chips pushing for up to 96 cores and Bergamo going up to 128 cores whereas Intel Xeon chips would max out at 60 cores if they don't plan on making SKUs with a higher number of tiles. Intel will have a wider and more expandable platform that can support up to 8 CPUs at once so unless Genoa offers more than 2P (dual-socket) configurations, Intel will have the lead in the most number of cores per rack with an 8S rack packing up to 480 cores and 960 threads. The Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP family is expected to begin volume ramp in early 2023 while AMD will be shipping its Genoa EPYC 9000 line in Q4 2022.

