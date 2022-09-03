Full Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU Family & Specifications Leak Out – Up To 60 Cores, Up To 3.8 GHz, 350W TDP

The full specifications of Intel's Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU lineup for the Eagle Stream platform have been leaked. The latest information regarding the SKUs comes from YuuKi_AnS & is based on the latest data provided to OEMs.

Intel's Entire Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU Family Leaks Out With Up To 60 Cores, 3.8 GHz Clocks & 350W TDP

For Sapphire Rapids-SP, Intel is using a quad multi-tile chiplet design which will come in HBM and non-HBM flavors. While each tile is its own unit, the chip itself acts as one singular SOC and each thread has full access to all resources on all tiles, consistently providing low-latency & high cross-section bandwidth across the entire SOC.

We have already taken an in-depth look at the P-Core over here but some of the key changes that will be offered to the data center platform will include AMX, AiA, FP16, and CLDEMOTE capabilities. The Accelerator Engines will increase the effectiveness of each core by offloading common-mode tasks to these dedicated accelerator engines which will increase performance & decrease the time taken to achieve the necessary task.

In terms of I/O advancements, Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will introduce CXL 1.1 for accelerator and memory expansion in the data center segment. There's also an improved multi-socket scaling via Intel UPI, delivering up to 4 x24 UPI links at 16 GT/s and a new 8S-4UPI performance-optimized topology. The new tile architecture design also boosts the cache beyond 100 MB along with Optane Persistent Memory 300 series support. The lineup will also come in HBM flavors which will be using a different packaging design:

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (Standard Package) - 4446mm2

4446mm2 Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (HBM2E Package) - 5700mm2

5700mm2 AMD EPYC Genoa (12 CCD Package) - 5428mm2

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU Platform

The Sapphire Rapids lineup will make use of 8-channel DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 4800 Mbps & support PCIe Gen 5.0 on the Eagle Stream platform (C740 chipset).

The Eagle Stream platform will also introduce the LGA 4677 socket which will be replacing the LGA 4189 socket for Intel's upcoming Cedar Island & Whitley platform which would house Cooper Lake-SP and Ice Lake-SP processors, respectively. The Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will also come with CXL 1.1 interconnect that will mark a huge milestone for the blue team in the server segment.

The final 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU with its multi-chiplet design housing Compute & HBM2e tiles. (Image Credits: CNET)

Coming to the configurations, the top part is started to feature 60 cores with a TDP of 350W. What is interesting about this configuration is that it is listed as a low-bin split variant which means that it will be using a tile or MCM design. The Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU will be composed of a 4-tile layout with each tile featuring 14 cores.

Now based on the specifications provided by YuuKi_AnS, the Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will come in four tiers:

Bronze Tier: 150W TDP

150W TDP Silver Tier: 145-165W TDP

145-165W TDP Gold Tier: 150-270W TDP

150-270W TDP Platinum Tier: 250-350W+ TDP

The TDPs listed here are at PL1 rating so the PL2 rating, as seen earlier, is going to be very high in the 400W+ range and the BIOS limit is expected to hover at around 700W+. Compared to the last listing where most of the SKUs were still in the ES1/ES2 state, the new specs are based on final chips which will be hitting retail.

Furthermore, there are nine segments within the lineup itself that indicate the workload they are aimed at. These are listed as follows:

P - Cloud-laaS

V - Cloud-SaaS

M - Media Transcode

H - DB & Analytics

N - Network/5G/Edge (High TPT/Low Latency)

S - Storage & HCI

T - Long-Life Use/High Tcase

U - 1-Socket

Q - Liquid Cooling

Intel will offer various SKUs with the same but different bins, affecting their clocks/TDPs. For example, there are four 44 core parts with 82.5 MB cache listed but clock speeds should vary across each SKU. There's also one Sapphire Rapids-SP HBM 'Gold' CPU in its A0 revision which has 48 cores, 96 threads, and 90 MB of cache with a TDP of 350W.

The flagship of the lineup is the Intel Xeon Platinum 8490H which offers 60 Golden Cove cores, 120 threads, 112.5 MB of L3 cache, a single-core boost of up to 3.5 GHz and a 2.9 GHz all-core boost, & a base TDP figure of 350W. Following is the entire SKU list that has been leaked:

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU SKUs List (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores/Threads L3 Cache CPU Base Clock CPU (Single-Core) Boost CPU (Max) Boost TDP Xeon Platinum 8490H 60/120 112.5 MB 1.9 GHz 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz 350W Xeon Platinum 8480+ 56/112 105 MB 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz 350W Xeon Platinum 8471N 52/104 97.5 MB 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 300W Xeon Platinum 8470Q 52/104 105 MB 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz 350W Xeon Platinum 8470N 52/104 97.5 MB 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz 3.6 GHz 300W Xeon Platinum 8470 52/104 97.5 MB 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz 350W Xeon Platinum 8468V 48/96 97.5 MB 2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz 3.8 GHz 330W Xeon Platinum 8468H 48/96 105 MB 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz 330W Xeon Platinum 8468+ 48/96 90.0 MB 2.1 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 350W Xeon Platinum 8461V 48/96 97.5 MB 2.2 GHz 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz 300W Xeon Platinum 8460Y 40/80 75.0 MB 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz 300W Xeon Platinum 8460H 40/80 105 MB 2.2 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 330W Xeon Platinum 8458P 44/88 82.5 MB 2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz 350W Xeon Platinum 8454H 32/64 82.5 MB 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz 3.4 GHz 270W Xeon Platinum 8452Y 36/72 67.5 MB 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz 300W Xeon Platinum 8450H 28/56 75.0 MB 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 250W Xeon Platinum 8444H 16/32 45.0 MB 2.0 GHz -2.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 270W Xeon Gold 6454Y+ 32/64 60.0 MB 2.6 GHz 3.8 GHz TBD 270W Xeon Gold 6454S 32/64 60.0 MB 2.2 GHz 2.8 GHz 3.4 GHz 270W Xeon Gold 6448Y 32/64 60.0 MB 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz TBD 225W Xeon Gold 6448H 32/64 60.0 MB 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz TBD 225W Xeon Gold 6444Y 16/32 30.0 MB 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz TBD 270W Xeon Gold 6442Y 24/48 45.0 MB 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 225W Xeon Gold 6441V 44/88 82.5 MB 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 270W Xeon Gold 6438Y+ 32/64 60.0 MB 1.9 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 205W Xeon Gold 6438N 32/64 60.0 MB 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 205W Xeon Gold 6438M 32/64 60.0 MB 2.3 GHz 3.1 GHz TBD 205W Xeon Gold 6434H 8/16 15.0 MB 4.0 GHz 4.1 GHz TBD 205W Xeon Gold 6434 8/16 15.0 MB 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz TBD 205W Xeon Gold 6430 32/64 60.0 MB 1.9 GHz 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz 270W Xeon Gold 6428N 32/64 60.0 MB 1.8 GHz 2.7 GHz TBD 185W Xeon Gold 6426Y 16/32 30.0 MB 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz TBD 185W Xeon Gold 6421N 32/64 60.0 MB 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz TBD 185W Xeon Gold 6418H 24/48 45.0 MB 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 185W Xeon Gold 6416H 18/36 33.75 MB 2.2 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 165W Xeon Gold 6414U 32/64 60.0 MB 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 250W Xeon Gold 5420+ 28/56 52.5 MB 1.9 GHz 2.1 GHz TBD 205W Xeon Gold 5418Y 24/48 45.0 MB 2.1 GHz 2.9 GHz TBD 185W Xeon Gold 5418N 24/48 45.0 MB 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz TBD 165W Xeon Gold 5416S 16/32 30.0 MB 2.1 GHz 2.9 GHz TBD 150W Xeon Gold 5415+ 8/16 15.0 MB 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz TBD 150W Xeon Gold 5411N 24/48 45.0 MB 2.0 GHz 2.8 GHz TBD 165W Xeon Silver 4416+ 20/40 37.5 MB 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 165W Xeon Silver 4410T 12/24 22.5 MB 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 145W Xeon Silver 4410T 10/20 18.75 MB 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz TBD 150W Xeon Bronze 3408U 8/16 15.0 MB 1.8 GHz 1.9 GHz TBD 150W

It looks like AMD will still hold the upper hand in the number of cores & threads offered per CPU with their Genoa chips pushing for up to 96 cores and Bergamo going up to 128 cores whereas Intel Xeon chips would max out at 60 cores if they don't plan on making SKUs with a higher number of tiles. Intel will have a wider and more expandable platform that can support up to 8 CPUs at once so unless Genoa offers more than 2P (dual-socket) configurations, Intel will have the lead in the most number of cores per rack with an 8S rack packing up to 480 cores and 960 threads. The Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP family is expected to begin volume ramp in early 2023 while AMD will be shipping its Genoa EPYC 9000 line in Q4 2022.