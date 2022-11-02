Menu
Front Mission 1st: Remake Launches on November 30th on Nintendo Switch

Francesco De Meo
Nov 2, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT
Front Mission 1st: Remake

Front Mission 1st: Remake will launch on Nintendo Switch later this month, publisher Forever Entertainment announced today.

The remake of the first entry in the classic tactical role-playing game series will launch worldwide on November 30th for the price of $34.99 / €34.99. Pre-orders will begin on November 16th, and all those who pre-order the game will get 10 percent off its full price.

Front Mission 1st: Remake will come with plenty of new features over the original game, which was originally released on the Nintendo Super Famicom back in 1995, such as updated graphics and mechanics, a new game mode, reorchestrated soundtrack, and more. A new look at the game will come tomorrow with a brand new trailer at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Front Mission 1st: Remake launches on Nintendo Switch on November 30th worldwide.

Front Mission 1st: Remake comes back with updated graphics and modern approach! Choose your side and enter the battlefield equipped with the armed Wanzer—the future of Huffman Island is in your hands.

The game features new game mode and tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics.
The legendary soundtrack fully reorchestrated.
Original soundtrack available.
In the year 2090, the world’s conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict.

With dozens of characters to meet, its mature story, and non-Manichean protagonists, Front Mission is the classic tactical Japanese RPG, finally available worldwide.

