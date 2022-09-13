Front Mission 1st Remake to Release this November; Front Mission 3 Remake Announced

The Front Mission 1st Remake will release this November, Nintendo and Square Enix confirmed today.

A new look at the upcoming remake and its sequel, which will release sometime in 2023, has been shown during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. Additionally, a remake of the third entry in the series has also been confirmed to be in the works and will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

Front Mission 1st Remake was announced earlier this year, and very little has been said on it since, so it's nice to know that the game is launching in the near future. You can learn more about the remake in the overview below:

"A full remake of the first FRONT MISSION game is storming onto Nintendo Switch! In this tactical RPG, you’ll pilot weaponized machines called Wanzers and lead your battalion to victory. Gain the upper hand in battle by aiming for enemy parts to destroy and uncover the great storyline of this classic game.

Front Mission 1st Remake launches this November on Nintendo Switch worldwide, while the remake of the sequel will release sometime in 2023