Fresh Build Drops for Dev Channel – Introduces the New Game Pass Widget

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to Windows Insiders signed up with the Dev Channel. Today's build begins testing the new Game Pass Widget with Insiders, giving access to hundreds of games for PC. It also brings a number of fixes and improvements to the Dev Channel Insiders.

The Windows development team also released new builds for those in the Beta Channel last night. Check out our earlier coverage for fixes delivered through that update.

Introducing the new Game Pass Widget

PC Game Pass and Windows are a fantastic combination for gaming; with PC Game Pass, you have access to hundreds of high-quality games for your PC. For the past couple of months, we’ve been working with our friends on the Xbox team to make Windows and PC Game Pass an even better combination; today we’re announcing something new for gaming and our widgets experience: the Game Pass widget preview.

The Game Pass widget.

This widget is a window to the extensive PC Game Pass library – it will show the latest additions, games leaving soon, and others from highlighted categories and then take you to the Xbox app where you can install them, see reviews, and go all in.

We’re still hard at work on some exciting functionality coming soon that will let you sign-into your Xbox profile and easily jump back into recently played games as well as see personalized recommendations of games we believe you’ll love.

The Game Pass widget preview is available in the widgets board alongside other widgets that bring weather, sports, and other great content closer to you. The widgets board is shown by clicking the left corner of your taskbar or by pressing Win + W. To pin the Game Pass widget, select the ‘+’ button in the top right corner of the widgets board.

Here is how to get started:

Open the widgets board.

Click on the + icon next to your user profile.

icon next to your user profile. Click on the + icon besides the Game Pass

icon besides the Game Pass Close the Widget settings window.

The Game Pass widget should now appear in your widgets board.

We are looking forward to getting feedback on the Game Pass widget from Windows Insiders who are PC gamers. Tell us what you’d love to see in the widget, or if you see anything that is strange or unexpected on the widget itself or on the widgets experience.