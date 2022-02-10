Free Metroid Dread Update 2.0.0 Adds Brutal Dread Mode Difficulty and Rookie Mode; Patch Notes Inside

Nintendo has released a free Metroid Dread Update, adding a brand-new Dread Mode and Rookie Mode to the game.

The arrival of the free update was announced during Nintendo’s Direct broadcast yesterday. In addition to announcing the new difficulty modes, Nintendo also confirmed that Metroid Dread will be receiving another free update this April. This content update will add a Boss Rush mode to the title, allowing players to battle bosses continuously.

The new Dread mode is an insanely high-difficulty mode, where players will be one-shotted by either enemy or trap damage.

Rookie Mode makes the game easier for new players, lowering damage receives, increasing available missiles at the beginning. In addition, this mode makes finishing counters easier to perform. We’ve included the release notes for this new update down below:

Metroid Dread Update 2.0.0 Release Notes New Difficulties Available "ROOKIE MODE" has been added to the game. This is a mode suited towards new players, with the following adjustments: Dropped items from enemies now replenish greater amounts when picked-up. Damage received from Boss attacks has been lowered. Destructible Boss projectiles have been made easier to break than usual (excluding some attacks). Increased number of missiles available when beginning game. Made the finishing counters when defeating some Bosses easier to perform. Selected when starting a New Game, and choosing "SELECT DIFFICULTY".

“DREAD MODE” has been added to the game. This is an extremely high-difficulty mode, where any damage taken from enemies or traps will lead to an instant Game Over. Can be selected after clearing HARD MODE, when beginning a New Game, and choosing “SELECT DIFFICULTY”.

New Details Added to Results Screen Several new details have been added to the results screen that appears after clearing the game. These new details will not appear, however, for game files that were started prior to updating the game. General Fixes Fixed an issue where Samus sliding down a surface and touching a frozen enemy would force the game to close, after the message “The software was closed because an error occurred” appears.

Made several other fixes to improve playability and enjoyment of game. Demo Update The following updates to the “Metroid Dread DEMO” are also now available (Ver. 2.0.0). The scale of the playable area has been expanded, with the Corpius boss fight now being available.

Added “ROOKIE MODE”, a mode suited towards new players, where dropped items from enemies now replenish a greater amount, and bosses’ attack power has been lowered. Added “SELECT DIFFICULTY” options when beginning the demo



Metroid Dread is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to read our very own review of the game in case you’re still in doubt on whether you should get this gem.