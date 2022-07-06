Menu
Free Biomutant PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update Announced; 30FPS@4K in Quality Mode and 60FPS@1440p in Performance Mode

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 6, 2022
biomutant ps5 and xbox series x update

A free next-gen Biomutant PS5 and Xbox Series X|S update has just been announced.

A next-gen version of last year’s action RPG was spotted on the official PS Store recently, and developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic have now officially confirmed the arrival of a next-gen update for the title. Arriving on September 6 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the free update will allow players to play the game in native 4K resolution, and up to 60FPS. In addition, the game will load faster on next-gen platforms.

There will be three graphic modes for the next-gen version, including a quality mode, performance mode, and quality unleashed mode. We’ve included the technical details down below:

PlayStation 5 technical details:

Choose between three different graphic modes
• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution
• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution
• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p

Biomutant on the PS5 unleashes not only framerates but also the power of the DualSense. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound. On top of that the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back into Biomutant. If you already own the PlayStation 4 version, you will be able to upgrade to this enhanced version for free and you can even bring those delicious PS4 save files with you!

Xbox Series S/X technical details:
On Xbox Series X, Biomutant offers native 4k resolution with up to 60 FPS, the Xbox Series S offers a 1440p resolution and up to 60 FPS as well.

These are the three different graphic modes:
• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

“Launching September 6th, 2022, you can experience Biomutant's incredible story and its expansive world on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - smoother and more beautiful than ever”, the press release reads. “Enjoy ultra-fast loading times, native 4k resolution, HDR support, and up to 60 FPS.”

The next-gen version of Biomutant will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 6th, 2022, and will be available for $39.99/€39.99/£34.99. Those owning the game on PS4 or Xbox One, will receive a free upgrade to the enhanced version and make use of their old save games.

