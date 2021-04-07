Forza Motorsport 8 Early Playtesting Will Kick Off Soon, Registration Open Now

After announcing the next Forza Motorsport last summer, Microsoft has been a bit evasive about when the game may actually arrive. Thankfully, it seems the game’s release may not too far away as fan playtesting is beginning soon. Forza Motorsport creative director Chris Esaki popped up on the most recent Forza Monthly livesteam to announce that those signed up for the Forza Feedback Panel will soon get to go hands-on with a portion of the game…

.@LoungeToy dropped by Forza Monthly to deliver an update on Forza Motorsport. Participants in the Forza Feedback Panel are starting to get their hands on part of the game for playtesting! pic.twitter.com/bXzhuI7PKa — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) April 6, 2021

Our development approach this time around is unlike anything we've done before. Especially when it comes to developing the game with you, our players, and our community. […] We started this work by asking you to sign up for our Forza Panel, where many of you have already been able to participate in several discussions and surveys. In addition to [this Forza Panel], we actually have been running weekly playtests within our Xbox Game Studios and getting a lot of data and feedback on how the game’s progressing and how to really fine tune our details and get the racing right for everyone. The new news is today we will soon be able to share to our people in our Forza Panel, they will actually be able to get their hands on a part of our new Forza Motorsport game. [...] The only way to get your hands on this part of the new Forza Motorsport title is to be part of that panel. We're going to continue to plan this type of testing as we go in the months ahead and get more and get more and more people from the community in and enjoying this experience. So, once again, get in on those Forza Panels.

If you’d like get in on the playtests, you can sign up for the Forza Feedback Panel, right here.

The next Forza Motorsport is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game doesn’t have a release date yet.