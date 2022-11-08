Forza Horizon 5 Benchmark Runs at 4K@75FPS with Ray Tracing and DLSS on an RTX 3090

As we’ve recently reported, today's update for Forza Horizon 5 adds a number of new visual features and upscaling options on PC, including ray traced reflections during races and DLSS 2.0 and FSR 2 support. So, how heavy will the new ray tracing weigh on your GPU and how well does upscaling tech like DLSS make up for it? We here at Wccftech gave Forza Horizon 5 a new benchmark run following the new patch and the results were fairly promising.

Using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU and Intel i7 12700KF CPU, we ran the benchmark at a full 4K with ray tracing set to extreme. All of the other settings were set to extreme or ultra as well, depending on whichever was the max. DLSS was set to quality mode. As you can see from the video below, we ended up with an average of 73fps, with performance ranging from the low 60s when things got crowded on the track to the high 70s on straightaways.

It should be mentioned that recording with ShadowPlay cut into our performance a bit. An earlier benchmark that we didn’t record delivered an average of 77fps. So, we can fairly safely say Forza Horizon 5 runs at around 75fps at 4K with ray tracing and DLSS on an RTX 3090.

Looking for more info on the new Forza Horizon 5 update? Here’s what you need to know about the game’s new ray-tracing options.

“The Medium and High settings function as before, with ray tracing only rendering in Forzavista. The Ultra and Extreme options expand ray tracing to Photo Mode, Free Roam and Races. Some ray tracing settings and scenarios will render reflections at half resolution, while others render at full resolution.”

And here’s what you need to know about Forza Horizon 5’s new DLSS and FSR support…

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (version 2.2)

We have incorporated AMD’s latest upscaling technology: FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.

In Performance mode it can construct a 4K rendered image from a 1080p frame buffer, allowing higher performance at higher resolutions.

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2 (version 2.4)

We have incorporated NVIDIA’s DLSS Super Sampling technology, providing AI-powered upscaling.

In Performance mode it will generate a 4K rendered image from a 1080p frame buffer, improving framerates at higher resolutions.

DLAA uses AI-powered technology to anti-alias a native resolution image at high quality.

Forza Horizon 5 can be played on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The “Donut Media Update,” which includes the improvements listed above, is available now. You can check out the full patch notes here.