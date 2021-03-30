Fortnite on Switch Gets Significant Resolution Improvement (38% in Handheld Mode)

Fortnite on Switch has just received an update that delivers a meaningful visual boost in clarity, thanks to higher resolution targets. Epic Games explained that they've managed to improve the game's renderer to take better advantage of the GPU available in Nintendo's hybrid console.

The update provides significantly improved resolution both in handheld and docked modes, resulting in images that are less blurry, without loss of performance. The update also provides a more consistent framerate, with fewer hitches, resulting in a smoother experience overall. RESOLUTION: HANDHELD AND DOCKED MODES Fortnite on Switch will still use dynamic resolution when needed to ensure a consistent framerate, but this will occur less frequently, and overall resolution will be significantly higher. Expected Resolutions Before After Handheld 1000x560 1170x660 Docked 1390x780 1560x880

The developers also provided an image comparison, clearly showing the improved tree bushes featured in Fortnite on Switch with this new update.

Before

After

Fortnite on Switch will also now take slightly less storage space. To be precise, the developers managed to save about 140 MB off the game's total install size.

Furthermore, starting tomorrow at approximately 5 PM Pacific Time, active Fortnite Crew members will receive a Crew Pack featuring the Alli Outfit, the Squee Back Bling, the picked clean Skellyfish Pickaxe, the paw-plentiful Cat’s Paw Wrap, and the Catwalk Loading Screen. The cat-like Alli is Lynx’s once-estranged sister who brings her own sense of feline fashion to the game, so suit up for some hair-raising hijinks.