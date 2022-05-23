Instagram is Getting a Visual Refresh with a Brighter Icon and New Typography

Instagram has easily become the best photo-sharing app, and after so many years, it is receiving another visual refresh to the app. You are going to get a brighter icon, but the company has also gone one step further and developed its own typography, and they have highlighted it, as well.

Instagram is Going Through Yet Another Visual But iPad App is Still Not Happening

Sure, Instagram still does not have an iPad app, but here is what the company has said in a press release.

How to Use Live Messages on Galaxy S22 Ultra

“Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modeling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colors, is the foundation of our complete color system,” says Instagram in a press release. “Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings.”

With new typography, Instagram Sans will be used in various places such as billboards and websites. The company is looking to showcase its distinct identity through the typeface. Of course, users will be able to take advantage of the new typography in Stories and Reels.

“While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible. We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.”

Instagram has also said that the new design "puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression” by showcasing full-screen imagery. This is not the first time and definitely not the last one that the company has mentioned how it is focused on the creators.

Sadly, while Instagram is definitely improving and refreshing its identity, sadly, an iPad app is still missing, and that is something a lot of people do not agree with.