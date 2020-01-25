Fortnite Is Getting the Chaos Physics Engine with Chapter 2 – Season 2

Epic Games announced that Fortnite's Chapter 2 - Season 2 is getting a slight delay and is now expected to hit on Thursday, February 20th.

That's because Patch 11.50 is being given priority, as it will introduce Fortnite to the Unreal Engine's Chaos physics system. At first, the developers are simply looking to 'ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite'.

Epic Games Store Brings in $680 million in its First Year, List of Top Games Revealed

However, it's hard not to be excited at the potential of the Chaos physics system. First demonstrated at GDC 2019 and then added to Unreal Engine with the 4.23 release as a beta, it provides excellent real-time destruction capabilities as you can see in the footage below.

Chaos is Unreal Engine's new high-performance physics and destruction system available to preview in Beta form with the 4.23 release. With Chaos Destruction, users can achieve cinematic-quality visuals in real time in scenes with massive-scale levels of destruction and unprecedented artist control over content creation.

The Chaos physics and destruction system could provide a much more interactive and cinematic Fortnite experience. Patch 11.50 is expected to drop at some point in early February, by the way, while the developers are adding more Overtime Challenges and a new two-week event to Fortnite to make up for the delay of Chapter 2 - Season 2.