Forspoken PS5 Overview Trailer Shows Off Dynamic Action and the Game’s Open World

Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ Forspoken is one of the biggest question marks on the near horizon, but a new 4K overview trailer provides a good amount of fresh insight into how the game will actually play. We get a new look at the world of Forspoken, including the capital of Cipal and surrounding areas. You won’t find any NPCs outside of the main city, although there are treasure chests to find, glowing XP orbs to collect, and other POIs to explore. Two of the most important will be Belfries, which will reveal key points on the map, and Pilgrim’s Refuges where you can sleep and craft.

Honestly, the world of Forspoken looks a bit generic – nothing you’ve seen before if you’ve played a JRPG or open-world game – but thankfully, combat is looking better than it has in the past. The choppy framerates we saw in some past PS5 footage seem to be fixed and everything looks fairly fluid and dynamic. The new trailer also reveals there’s a ranking system, with players assigned grades for each combat encounter, so it seems there will be a fair amount of room to master the game’s systems. You can check out the Forspoken overview trailer for yourself, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Forspoken? Here’s the official description…

"Forspoken follows the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse sprawling landscapes and battle monstrous creatures."

A Beautiful and Cruel Open-World - Explore the sprawling realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology.

- Explore the sprawling realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology. Customizable Arsenal of Spells - Take on twisted monsters in magical combat with a wide range of abilities catering to a variety of playstyles – from fast-paced and exhilarating to strategic and methodical.

- Take on twisted monsters in magical combat with a wide range of abilities catering to a variety of playstyles – from fast-paced and exhilarating to strategic and methodical. Intuitive, Magic-Enhanced Parkour - Scale walls, vault across canyons, leap from dizzying heights, and dash through vast landscapes. Frey's unique abilities allow her to fluidly traverse the open world with ease.

Forspoken launches on PC and PS5 on January 24, 2023.