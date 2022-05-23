Forspoken Possibly Getting Delayed Once More if Square Enix Believes it Can Release Final Fantasy XVI This Year

Forspoken, Square Enix’s upcoming action RPG, might face another delay if the publisher sees an opportunity to release Final Fantasy XVI later this year.

At least, that’s what sources have reportedly told XboxEra owner Nick Baker, aka Shpeshal Ed. As revealed by Baker in his latest XboxEra podcast, a source reached out to him to talk about the possibility that Forspoken might get delayed once more, although this delay is said to be related to the development of the new upcoming Final Fantasy entry for PlayStation 5.

“So my source reached out to me and mentioned something”, Shpeshal Ed said. “Basically, what I’m hearing is that there’s a possibility that Square [Enix] might delay Forspoken again, but it’s kind of conditional and apparently this condition is whether they think they can get Final Fantasy XVI (16) out this year.”

Ed added, “And that’s what I mean by this is a weird rumor that that’s the way it was explained to me. They said if Square [Enix] can get Final Fantasy XVI out the door this year, if they can, apparently, they will delay Forspoken again.”

It’s a weird rumor indeed, but one that does make sense in a way as Square shouldn’t want to major titles to release around the same time, especially considering the fact that Forspoken is a new IP and fans are eagerly waiting for the new Final Fantasy installment.

Back in March of this year, it was announced that Forspoken would be delayed to October 11th for additional polishing. The game was first slated for a release on May 25th.

“We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022”, Square Enix wrote. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.”

Forspoken releases on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 11th, 2022