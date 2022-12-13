Forspoken PlayStation 5 Demo Resolution Can Get As Low As 720p In Performance Mode, New Video Analysis Reveals

Forspoken received a playable demo next week, but most have been left unimpressed by the game's open-world mechanics. Visuals and performance don't fare much better, as the demo's resolution can hit as low as 720p in Performance Mode, according to a new video analysis.

A new frame rate test video shared by VG Tech reveals that the demo's Performance Mode uses dynamic resolution with the highest resolution being 1440p and the lowest 720p, which shouldn't surprise anyone that played the demo, as the game looks quite blurry rather often. Performance Mode also uses FSR 2.0 to reconstruct the image at 1440p when the resolution drops.

Quality mode features slightly higher resolutions in both 30 FPS and 40 FPS modes while also sporting improvements to draw distance over the other modes. Ray tracing mode, on the other hand, features hybrid ray-traced shadows and better ambient occlusion but lower higher resolutions compared to the regular Quality Mode.

While the magic-focused combat and parkour are the features that stand out the most in Forspoken, the game will also have more quiet moments, as highlighted by Kai in his recent hands-on preview. How much the gameplay experience will be balanced remains to be seen, but players won't have too long to wait to find out, as the game launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24th, 2023

A majority of the third chapter revolves around Frey being captured (and sneakily released) upon arriving at the city of Cipal, only to be broken out by a young woman named Auden Keen, daughter of Robian and Calista Keen, who requests her help to pick up something that was seemingly lost within the Break. It's during this brief escape sequence that players are introduced to both stealth sequences and scripted walking-and-talking segments that feel unnervingly slow compared to the faster-paced traversal.