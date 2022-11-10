Forspoken New Trailer Focuses On Exploration, Activities

A new Forspoken trailer has been shared online today, providing a new look at the open-world game in development by Square Enix and Luminous Productions.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on exploration mechanics, showing some of the activities that will be available to players as they explore the huge world of Athia, such as Monuments, Flashbacks, Spellcraft Challenged, Locked Labyrinths and others.

The world of Athia has been afflicted by a corrupting force known as the Break, and Frey’s ability to venture into these blighted areas unscathed proves to be invaluable to the surviving Athians living in Cipal. Frey has plenty of ways to keep her hands full while searching for a way home to New York, including some very intriguing points of interest to explore. Get a glimpse at some of the numerous endeavors Frey can take on while exploring Athia in Forspoken.

More information on these Forspoken features can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.

Forspoken launches on January 24th worldwide on PC and PlayStation 5.

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion “Cuff” and sets off to find a way home.

Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched. The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses.

Unaffected by the Break and desperate for answers, Frey reluctantly agrees to help the last remaining citizens of Athia who see her as their only hope. Frey’s journey through this strange and treacherous land will take her deep into the heart of corruption where she must battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.