Forspoken Hands-On Preview Footage Shows Spell Variety and Gameplay Improvements

After suffering some delays, Forspoken seems to be on track for its January 2023 release. Square Enix and Luminous Studio have provided a gameplay demo for several outlets and influencers, and thus, this means we have some new footage to play along with. The footage itself will majorly focus on the gameplay aspect of the game. So, keep that in mind.

Using SkillUp's video as the first point of reference, we can infer a few things alongside his impressions. He aptly points out that the demo he had access to may not be the same as the b-roll footage shown in the video. According to his impressions, the b-roll footage was in 4K resolution and working fluently while the PlayStation 5 demo he played had poor performance.

As such, it might be easy to infer that the gameplay that is shown across the previews has been captured on the PC version of the game. However, it should be worth noting that the performance issues the game has may be addressed by the development team before the game comes out. We still got 4 more months of development time, after all.

Moving onto Gamesradar's Impressions, we begin to see some of the more intricate aspects of Forspoken form here. The game allows players to access a wide variety of spells while tackling on several enemies. As you progress through the game, you'll be able to increase the number of spells you have access to, and every single one can help take enemies down or keep their attack at bay.

You can tell that this is a Luminous Studio project as Final Fantasy XV's DNA permeates throughout Forspoken. The development team has learned how to appropriately make a gameplay flow that requires players to adapt to the environment while firing off small and big spells. Unfortunately, as GR points out, there isn't much substance to do once you're off-combat and focused on traversing from one area to the other.

Gamespot's footage also emphasizes what will be available in the massive world you'll be exploring within Forspoken. You'll know exactly what to expect if you've played several open-world games like Breath of the Wild. There are a lot of locations to unlock, small challenges to complete, and items to collect, which can be used to level up Frey's powers.

The ability to parkour is activated by pressing and holding down a face button. With it, Frey will be able to bound forward and automatically climb up or spring off any obstacles that get in her way. Another benefit for Frey is the way she can downright kick and jump off obstacles to gain more speed to traverse from one place to the other faster. As such, you'll want to cut your way through obstacle-filled routes over open fields.

Forspoken launches on January 24th, 2023, on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.