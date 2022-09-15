Forspoken Gets New Tokyo Game Show 2022 Trailer

A new Forspoken trailer has been shared today, showing more of the upcoming open-world game by Square Enix.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, has been shared in time for Tokyo Game Show 2022 and is currently available only in Japanese. While it mostly focuses on story, the new trailer also shows some gameplay, so it is a good watch even for those who don't understand Japanese.

Forspoken launches on January 24th, 2023 on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide.

Forspoken follows the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse sprawling landscapes and battle monstrous creatures."

A Beautiful and Cruel Open-World - Explore the sprawling realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology.

Customizable Arsenal of Spells - Take on twisted monsters in magical combat with a wide range of abilities catering to a variety of playstyles – from fast-paced and exhilarating to strategic and methodical.

Intuitive, Magic-Enhanced Parkour - Scale walls, vault across canyons, leap from dizzying heights, and dash through vast landscapes. Frey's unique abilities allow her to fluidly traverse the open world with ease.