Forspoken Shows Off Story, Bosses, and a Twisted New York in 10+ Minutes of Gameplay

Over the past few weeks, a fair amount of Forspoken gameplay has been shared, showcasing its parkour, combat, and more. That said, we still haven’t seen that much regarding its larger world and story. Thankfully, Square Enix has dropped a new chunk of gameplay showcasing exactly that.

The video introduces us to the “Tanta,” sorceresses that rule the land of Athia. We see a boss fight with one of them and an interesting sequence where another creates a twisted illusory version of New York to trap our protagonist Frey. We also get a peek at the Breakbeasts – powerful enemies that can be battled within the Break, which is a dark force that will periodically take over the land. Check out the latest Forspoken showcase for yourself below (warning, the video contains some SPOILERS).

Looking interesting. Hopefully, they really push each Tanta boss as a unique challenge. Intrigued and want to try the game out for yourself? A Forspoken demo is available now via the PlayStation Store. Here’s the game’s official description…

“Forspoken follows the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse sprawling landscapes and battle monstrous creatures."

A Beautiful and Cruel Open-World - Explore the sprawling realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology.

Customizable Arsenal of Spells - Take on twisted monsters in magical combat with a wide range of abilities catering to a variety of playstyles – from fast-paced and exhilarating to strategic and methodical.

Intuitive, Magic-Enhanced Parkour - Scale walls, vault across canyons, leap from dizzying heights, and dash through vast landscapes. Frey's unique abilities allow her to fluidly traverse the open world with ease.

Forspoken arrives on PC and PS5 on January 24, 2023. What do you think? Starting to feel some excitement?