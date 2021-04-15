Former Skyrim Mod The Forgotten City Launches This Summer on PC & Consoles
The Forgotten City began its life as an acclaimed mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but the indie team Modern Storyteller decided to reimagine it as a standalone game powered by Unreal Engine 4 technology. Previously scheduled to be released in Winter 2020 for PC and Xbox One, The Forgotten City will now launch this Summer on all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.
To celebrate the news, here's a brand new cinematic trailer.
‘Having The Forgotten City on next-gen consoles is an absolute dream,’ says Nick Pearce, founder of Modern Storyteller. ‘It’s the story we always wanted to tell: an engrossing, poignant mystery that players can enjoy again, and again, and again.’
The Forgotten City already has a Steam page featuring its system requirements and the game's detailed feature set.
Trapped in a secret underground city during the Roman Empire, twenty-three lost souls cling to life. In this precarious utopia, if one person breaks the mysterious Golden Rule, everyone dies. As a time-traveller drawn two thousand years into the past, you’ll relive their final moments in an endless loop, exploring and interrogating, and changing the course of the day with each secret you uncover. Only by cleverly exploiting the time loop and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.
- Explore an authentic, open-world ancient Roman city brought to life with Unreal Engine
- Become entwined in the lives of richly detailed, deeply interactive characters
- Grapple with moral dilemmas which have life-and-death consequences
- Investigate a gripping, non-linear mystery with multiple endings
- Role-play as whoever you want, by choosing your own sex, race and backstory
- Solve problems your own way, with reason, charm, bribery, stealth, intimidation, or by cleverly exploiting the time-loop
The Forgotten City System RequirementsMINIMUM:
-
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or newer
- Processor: AMD FX-6300 | Intel i5-2500 @ 2.7GHz or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 | AMD Radeon HD 6950 or better
- DirectX: Version 10
- Storage: 10 GB available spaceRECOMMENDED:
-
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD FX-8350 | i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 | AMD Radeon R9 380
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 15 GB available space
