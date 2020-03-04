Former God of War and Mass Effect Designer Joins Microsoft-owned Wasteland 3 Studio inXile Entertainment

Dean Rymer, former senior combat designer on God of War and lead creature designer on Mass Effect, has joined inXile Entertainment.

Rymer yesterday tweeted to have started his new job at the Microsoft-owned development studio as lead combat designer - a role that he also fulfilled until at Sony Santa Monica Studio for 6 years until he joined Bioware’s Austin studio back in January of 2019.

First day as the new Lead Combat Designer @inXile_ent in the books. — Dean Rymer ???? (@deanrymer) March 3, 2020

inXile is currently working hard on its upcoming RPG Wasteland 3, which is currently slated for a release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on May 19.

Back in November 2018, Microsoft and inXile founder, Brian Fargo, announced that the aqcquisition of the development studio. "We could not be happier to have Microsoft’s support to allow us to keep making the games we love,” Fargo said. “They offer us the most precious thing a developer could have, time and resources. I’m energized like I’ve never been before.”

“Our studio is best known for our deep role-playing games, like Wasteland 2 and Tide of Numenera,” said Fargo. “Games that are centered around choice and consequence where your decisions change the world and narrative. Recently, we released The Bards Tale IV, where we modernized the classic dungeon-crawling experience. And we are just warming up with Wasteland with the upcoming Wasteland 3. At InXile, we love to write for the brutal world that makes the post-apocalyptic themes so fascinating.”