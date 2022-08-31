Menu
First Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Flagship Could Be From Motorola, Launch May Happen in Mid-November

Omar Sohail
Aug 31, 2022
At the end of the year, Qualcomm’s executives are expected to make an appearance at the annual Snapdragon Summit to preview a lineup of next-generation silicon. One of them will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and shortly after, we should see Qualcomm’s phone partners give a little sneak peek at which devices will feature the new SoC. One rumor claims that Motorola will be one of those manufacturers.

Motorola and Xiaomi May Have a Launch Timeline Battle on Which Phone Maker Announces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Flagship First

Motorola’s plans may have been unearthed by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, with TechDroider publishing a tweet talking about the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launch timeline. Shortly after, Lenovo’s GM quoted DCS’ Weibo post, implying that we may see a flagship from the company shortly after Qualcomm’s official announcement has concluded.

At the same time, there are talks that Xiaomi could be racing to launch its own Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship, a practice the Chinese manufacturer has followed in the past, most likely to get more eyeballs on its products. However, even if both companies have officially announced their flagships for 2023, it depends on how quickly these smartphones can reach the public. Qualcomm will naturally want to move as many chipset shipments as possible, and at this, Samsung is the only partner capable of moving millions of devices in a single quarter.

Thanks to Samsung’s and Qualcomm’s latest agreement in which all Galaxy S23 models will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the San Diego chip maker will have little trouble reaching a commanding lead in the mobile SoC shipments race. Given Samsung’s worldwide market reach, Qualcomm may secure extra Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 shipments for the Korean giant, so even if Motorola and Xiaomi announce their flagships sooner, they might reach markets at a later time. Only time will tell which manufacturer wins this race.

If you wish to learn more about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, make sure to check out our detailed rumor roundup for more details surrounding Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset.

News Source: TechDroider

