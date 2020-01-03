First Pictures Of AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Leaked

The first pictures of the upcoming AMD Radeon 5600 XT have leaked out from the usual suspect: Videocardz. The RX 5600 XT is based on a Navi variant that has 2304 cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory (becoming the first card of its kind in AMD's Navi lineup). The graphics card is expected to be launched at CES 2020 in just a few days. Featuring PCIe 4.0 and built on the 7nm process, this version of the RX 5600XT was made by AsRock - a relatively new entrant into the world of graphics cards.

This particular variant of the RX 5600 XT was built by a recent entrant in the graphics AIB space: AsRock. The Phantom Gaming D3 RX 5600 XT graphics card features a triple slot cooler design along with RGB lightning and I can also see a glowing logo on the side of the card. It features a single 8-pin connection and that cooling solution should be more than capable of handling any OC headroom that the ASIC quality allows. It features a 1560 MHz game clock with boost of up to 1620 MHz. At the given core count, this puts it at a peak compute of 7.46 TFLOPS. The card itself has 29 CM in length and features three DisplayPort 1.2a ports and 1x HDMI 2.0b port.

The first thing you need to know is that the RX 5600 XT is going to be AMD's first 6GB card in the Navi family. This means that it's going to feature a bus width of 192-bits (and can theoretically support 12GB as well). According to Igor's sources, the easiest way to market for this particular card is to essentially cut the Navi 10 die by 1/4th. Seeing as the Navi 10 die has 2560 SPs to work with, this GPU is going to have 1920SPs. This is going to be coupled with 120 texture units, 48 ROPs and 3MB of L2 cache. This card will deliver roughly 75% of the performance of an RX 5700XT (at the same clock rates). Full specs of the card are as follows:

Clock: GPU / Memory

Key Specifications:

Key Features:

Long Life Dual Fan Design

Metal Backplate

0dB Silent Cooling

AMD Eyefinity Technology

Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR

8K Resolution Support

The RX 5500 XT has not been selling well considering its priced a bit too high for its intended target market and the RX 5600 XT could help fulfill some of these gaps. At these specifications, it will help fill the void that EOL-ed Polaris GPUs have left in AMD's lineup and can serve as the step-in replacement for the older Vega 56 variants. Based on 7nm, these cards can clock pretty high and provide quite a decent core count to tflop ratio.

AMD might use might use hardware strapping to disable cores on existing Navi 10 GPUs (technically making a new die) and how some AIBs might decide to take matters into their own hands (and lead to the traditional unlocking AMD GPUs into their powerful variants guides that always seem to pop up after using less-reliable methods of disabling the cores). It is expected that the GPUs will launch in the third calendar week of 2020 (which puts this around January 14-2). AIBs like ASUS and Gigabyte are expected to launch with these cards first and we have already seen a listing of GB cards popup on the interwebs.

