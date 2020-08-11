First Mortal Shell Update for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Detailed; Patch Notes Inside

The very first Mortal Shell update has been detailed and we’ve got you covered with the patch notes.

Cold Symmetry’s Souls-Like title releases globally on August 18 on PC and consoles, and like most new games, it will be receiving a day-one update to address several encountered issues.

The day-one update for Mortal Shell will pack various fixes and optimizations, and also updates the lighting in the Cathedral. In addition, the patch includes audio and voiceover improvements alongside balancing updates. We’ve included the release notes for the update down below:

Day-One Mortal Shell Update Release Notes PC/PS4/XO Fix for The Player is able to kill Tarsus instantly with the Second Special attack of Martyr’s Blade.

Fixed a bug with dark father where if you approached him with solomon or foundling when delivering the final gland you’d be stuck with a gland forever and you’d be sad and message the developers why you have much gland.

Removed the “Gland_Stew” Inscription entry from Compendium

Fixed a crash rarely occurring during last boss fight.

Inside the Fast Travel Menu, images of the locked locations are now blurred

Updated max lock on range to 2200 for most enemies, 10000 for dark father

Fixed shell position in fallgrim

Updated Cathedral lighting

Changing the logic that hides/shows the Usable Weapons when their visibility gets updated: now instead of immediately setting the Static Mesh visibility the weapon gets dissolved by using the Scalar Parameter “Amount” and with a Timeline

Audio and VO updates and improvements

Balancing updates and improvements

Updated end credits

Minor update to game logo in title screen and main menu

Several Bug fixes and optimisations

Mortal Shell launches next week on August 18 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

