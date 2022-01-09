First hi-res photos showing the GeForce RTX 3050’s GA106-150 GPU Appear Online

Inno3D revealed our first look at the finalized version of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Twin X2 PCB. With NVIDIA going through multiple variations, optimizing the unreleased graphics card, it appears the company has officially completed the new GA106 GPU, releasing it to manufacturers to incorporate in their custom designs.

Inno3D shows close-up images of the new GA106 GPU for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card

NVIDIA has been incorporating the GA107 graphics processor for the company's GeForce RTX 3050 mobile series. Unfortunately, the mobile graphics processor was not going to be adequate enough for desktop computers, especially up against their competitors—AMD recently released the Radeon RX 6500 XT, and Intel soon to launch the new Arc Alchemist A350 in the near future.

We recently reported that:

[...] the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.

With this new confirmation, it is safe to say NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 showcases a total of 2560 CUDA cores, leaving space to add the RTX 3050 Ti later on. With the utilization of the GA106 graphics card, NVIDIA will allow for AIB repurposed designs currently on the market to be refactored without a lot of engineering costs. Lower costs for manufacturing will allow for the costs of components, like other upcoming variants, to present at a lower cost for the consumer.

It is expected for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 to offer 8GB GDDR6 memory with a memory clock of 14 Gbps. The new GPU will be in direct competition with AMD's Radeon RX 6500XT. AMD's card will present with half of the capacity of NVIDIA and have a faster clock of 18 Gbps memory. Both offerings from the two GPU giants will be the current generation's slowest desktop graphics processor that will be available. AMD's RX 6500XT will be available starting January 19, 2022, while NVIDIA's RTX 3050 GPU will release eight days later on January 27th.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Specs GeForce RTX 3060 GeForce RTX 3050 8GB Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU GA106-400 GA106-150 Navi 24 XT Cores





3584







2560







1024

RT Cores





28







20







16

Tensors





112







80

– Memory





12GB GDDR6







8GB GDDR6







4GB GDDR6

Memory Clock





15 Gbps







14 Gbps







18 Gbps

Memory Bus





192-bit







128-bit







64-bit

TGP/TBP





170W







130W







107W

Max Bandwidth





360 GB/s







224 GB/s







144 GB/s

MSRP





$329 USD







$249 USD







$199 USD

Release Date February 2021 January 2022 January 2022

Source: VideoCardz