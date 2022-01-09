  ⋮  

First hi-res photos showing the GeForce RTX 3050’s GA106-150 GPU Appear Online

By Jason R. Wilson
Submit
First hi-res photos showing the GeForce RTX 3050's GA106-150 GPU Appear Online

Inno3D revealed our first look at the finalized version of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Twin X2 PCB. With NVIDIA going through multiple variations, optimizing the unreleased graphics card, it appears the company has officially completed the new GA106 GPU, releasing it to manufacturers to incorporate in their custom designs.

Inno3D shows close-up images of the new GA106 GPU for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card

NVIDIA has been incorporating the GA107 graphics processor for the company's GeForce RTX 3050 mobile series. Unfortunately, the mobile graphics processor was not going to be adequate enough for desktop computers, especially up against their competitors—AMD recently released the Radeon RX 6500 XT, and Intel soon to launch the new Arc Alchemist A350 in the near future.

Here’s AMD’s Flagship 16 Core Ryzen 9 5950X CPU Perfectly Running On An Entry-Level $60 A320 Motherboard

  • nvidia-geforce-rtx3050-gpu
  • nvidia-rtx3050-ga106-gpu-1

We recently reported that:

[...] the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.

With this new confirmation, it is safe to say NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 showcases a total of 2560 CUDA cores, leaving space to add the RTX 3050 Ti later on. With the utilization of the GA106 graphics card, NVIDIA will allow for AIB repurposed designs currently on the market to be refactored without a lot of engineering costs. Lower costs for manufacturing will allow for the costs of components, like other upcoming variants, to present at a lower cost for the consumer.

It is expected for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 to offer 8GB GDDR6 memory with a memory clock of 14 Gbps. The new GPU will be in direct competition with AMD's Radeon RX 6500XT. AMD's card will present with half of the capacity of NVIDIA and have a faster clock of 18 Gbps memory. Both offerings from the two GPU giants will be the current generation's slowest desktop graphics processor that will be available. AMD's RX 6500XT will be available starting January 19, 2022, while NVIDIA's RTX 3050 GPU will release eight days later on January 27th.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Specs
GeForce RTX 3060GeForce RTX 3050 8GBRadeon RX 6500 XT
GPUGA106-400GA106-150Navi 24 XT
Cores



3584




2560




1024
RT Cores



28




20




16
Tensors



112




80
Memory



12GB GDDR6




8GB GDDR6




4GB GDDR6
Memory Clock



15 Gbps




14 Gbps




18 Gbps
Memory Bus



192-bit




128-bit




64-bit
TGP/TBP



170W




130W




107W
Max Bandwidth



360 GB/s




224 GB/s




144 GB/s
MSRP



$329 USD




$249 USD




$199 USD
Release DateFebruary 2021January 2022January 2022

Source: VideoCardz

Submit

Related