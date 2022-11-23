Fire Emblem Engage Showcases Returning Favorite Characters and Classic Tactical Gameplay

Fire Emblem Engage marches our way in just a couple months, and Nintendo has dropped the first significant chunk of gameplay footage. The new trailer focuses on the game’s signature Engage system, which allows you to tap into the powers of favorite Fire Emblem characters from the past.

Basically, every unit in the game can be equipped with an Emblem Ring, which allows them to summon a ghostly version of a classic character that adds extra moves and passive abilities to their arsenal. You can even temporarily merge with the character you’ve summoned, giving yourself a new look and even more abilities. The trailer shows off six “Emblems” from the past – Marth, Sigurd, Celica, Corrin, Byleth, and Lyn – although there will almost certainly be more than that. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

It remains to be seen how much the Engage system shakes things up, but even if it doesn’t, the core gameplay still looks as solid as ever. Haven’t been keeping up with Fire Emblem Engage? Here’s a quick official description…

“In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.”

Team up with iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem games

“Summon valiant heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in this brand-new Fire Emblem story. Aside from merging appearances, Engaging lets you inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends. The turn-based, tactical battle system returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage to carefully craft your strategy.”

Fire Emblem Engage marches onto Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.