Final Fantasy XVI Next Trailer Will Be out Next Month; Game Is a Roller Coaster of Story and Action

Final Fantasy XVI was absent from this year's edition of the Tokyo Game Show, but it won't be long before we see the next entry in the series in action.

After receiving the Japan Game Awards 2022 for the Future category, producer Naoki Yoshida, as reported by umadori0726 and translated by @aitaikimochi, confirmed that the game's next trailer will be out in October. He also confirmed he played through the game up to the ending, saying that it is a roller coaster of story and action, so it seems like fans are in for a threat. Being so full of action, Naoki Yoshida also confirmed that the developer has spent a lot of time and money to introduce mechanics in Final Fantasy XVI that allow the game to be played by people that are not that good at action games.

Unlike the previous entry in the series, Final Fantasy XVI will not be an open-world game. In an interview with Famitsu a few months back, Naoki Yoshida revealed that he wanted the game to be a movie-like experience that wouldn't take 15 years to make:

I want a story of a hero who saves the world, because this is Final Fantasy. I want a summon to go wild and destroy the map. I want to release this game as soon as possible. I cannot release this game in parts. When considering these four main points, I believe it is practically impossible to ask for everything. If we had a development period of about 15 years, we may have had the opportunity of challenging ourselves with an open world. After all, it’s almost impossible in terms of time and cost to create a global story within an open world.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 during Summer 2023 worldwide.