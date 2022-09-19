Menu
Company

Final Fantasy XVI Next Trailer Will Be out Next Month; Game Is a Roller Coaster of Story and Action

Francesco De Meo
Sep 19, 2022, 05:06 AM EDT
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI was absent from this year's edition of the Tokyo Game Show, but it won't be long before we see the next entry in the series in action.

After receiving the Japan Game Awards 2022 for the Future category, producer Naoki Yoshida, as reported by umadori0726 and translated by @aitaikimochi, confirmed that the game's next trailer will be out in October. He also confirmed he played through the game up to the ending, saying that it is a roller coaster of story and action, so it seems like fans are in for a threat. Being so full of action, Naoki Yoshida also confirmed that the developer has spent a lot of time and money to introduce mechanics in Final Fantasy XVI that allow the game to be played by people that are not that good at action games.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Forspoken Gets New Tokyo Game Show 2022 Trailer

Unlike the previous entry in the series, Final Fantasy XVI will not be an open-world game. In an interview with Famitsu a few months back, Naoki Yoshida revealed that he wanted the game to be a movie-like experience that wouldn't take 15 years to make:

I want a story of a hero who saves the world, because this is Final Fantasy. I want a summon to go wild and destroy the map. I want to release this game as soon as possible. I cannot release this game in parts. When considering these four main points, I believe it is practically impossible to ask for everything. If we had a development period of about 15 years, we may have had the opportunity of challenging ourselves with an open world. After all, it’s almost impossible in terms of time and cost to create a global story within an open world.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 during Summer 2023 worldwide.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order