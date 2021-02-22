Final Fantasy XVI Will Be “Action-Oriented”, Producer Says

Final Fantasy XVI is going to be an action-oriented game, according to producer Naoki Yoshida.

Speaking in a new interview, as reported by active time boop, the game's producer confirmed that the next entry in the series by Square Enix is going to be action-oriented. The team, however, is putting effort into supporting players who are not very skilled at action games, so it is likely that the game will feature some sort of easy mode for those who just want to enjoy the story. The only Final Fantasy XVI trailer that has been released so far hinted at a much more action-oriented experience, so Naoki Yoshida's statement is particularly surprising.

Final Fantasy XVI Details Are Being Held Back to Avoid Speculation and Disappointment

Yoshida briefly discussed FF16 on a radio broadcast he was invited to primarily to discuss FF14. He said that FF16 is "action-oriented" and that they're putting effort into supporting players who are less-skilled at action games -- also that they're working hard on the story. https://t.co/G3C2jmm3Rr — active time boop (@TonyGarsow) February 22, 2021

Details on Final Fantasy XVI continue to remain scarce months after its reveal. According to Naoki Yoshida, they are keeping a tight lid on the game to avoid speculation and disappointment.

Each person will probably have their own sort of idea or image of what the next Final Fantasy should be. Saying something half baked is definitely very high risk. If something gets spoken about, someone will pick it up on social and it starts to spread around and people will form expectations. So with ‘Final Fantasy XVI,’ whenever we do reveal more information on it, we hope to show what kind of game it’s going to bring, and what kind of excitement we can bring

Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development for PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.