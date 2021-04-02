Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 Detailed, New PS5 Version Info and Off-Screen Footage Revealed

The next big Final Fantasy XIV expansion, entitled Endwalker, launches later this year, but before then Square Enix is setting the stage with a big two-part update. Today during the most recent “Letter from the Producer” stream with Naoki Yoshida, new details were revealed about update 5.5, which will include a new entry in the NieR-inspired “YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse” raid series, fresh storyline quests, trials, an additional dungeon, updates to crafting and Explorer Mode, and more. A few more details about the PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV, which will launch in open beta alongside patch 5.5, were also revealed. You can check out a new trailer for Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.5 “Death Unto Dawn,” below.

Here’s everything you can expect from Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.5:

New Main Scenario Quests – Prospects of peace may soon fall to ruin, as Fandaniel and the Telophoroi scheme to recreate the Final Days, and ominous towers rise in all corners of the realm. With the servants of chaos amassing at every turn, will the Scions uncover their plot before it is too late?

– Prospects of peace may soon fall to ruin, as Fandaniel and the Telophoroi scheme to recreate the Final Days, and ominous towers rise in all corners of the realm. With the servants of chaos amassing at every turn, will the Scions uncover their plot before it is too late? New Alliance Raid: The Tower at Paradigm's Breach – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.

– The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series. “Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Finale – With adamantine armor and a beating, blood red core, the Diamond Weapon is the culmination of countless sacrifices and untold suffering. When the ultimate triumph of the VIIth Legion's monstrous Weapon project descends upon Werlyt, who will be saved, and who shall fall?

– With adamantine armor and a beating, blood red core, the Diamond Weapon is the culmination of countless sacrifices and untold suffering. When the ultimate triumph of the VIIth Legion's monstrous Weapon project descends upon Werlyt, who will be saved, and who shall fall? New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties. New Dungeon: Paglth'an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.

– Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility. “Save the Queen” Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap, final enhancement of resistance weapons and more.

– This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap, final enhancement of resistance weapons and more. New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up primal, Leviathan, has returned from A Realm Reborn to terrorize level 80 heroes, providing them with a hefty challenge and chances at unique rewards.

– The next powered-up primal, Leviathan, has returned from A Realm Reborn to terrorize level 80 heroes, providing them with a hefty challenge and chances at unique rewards. Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.

– High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools. Ishgard Restoration Update – As a new age dawns in Ishgard, luminaries from across Eorzea have been invited to the Firmament to take part in a ceremony commemorating this momentous occasion. Players can obtain rewards by participating in gatherer- and crafter-focused events which will occur during these periodic celebrations.

– As a new age dawns in Ishgard, luminaries from across Eorzea have been invited to the Firmament to take part in a ceremony commemorating this momentous occasion. Players can obtain rewards by participating in gatherer- and crafter-focused events which will occur during these periodic celebrations. “Explorer Mode'' Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to include level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.

– The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to include level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments. Performance Action Updates – A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55.

– A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55. Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, New Mounts and more.

As mentioned, Square Enix also revealed more details about the PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV – in addition to 4K support and higher framerates, Square Enix is also promising full haptic feedback vis the DualSense controller, 3D audio, and a new set of trophies. You can check out some first off-screen footage of FF14 on PS5 via the Producer livestream, below.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC and PS4. The PS5 open beta and the first part of patch 5.5 will arrive on April 13. The Endwalker expansion is slated to drop sometime this fall.