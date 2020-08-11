Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers 5.3 Patch Brings New Content, Tweaks and Expanded Free Trial

A new Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringer patch goes live today, bringing new content and tweaks to the game as well as an expanded Free Trial.

The new 5.3 patch introduces new content inspired by the NieR series, new main scenario quests, and an expanded Free TRial, which lets players enjoy unlimited playtime and a level cap of 60 as well as access to Heavensward content.

New Main Scenario Quests – The Scions endeavour to shed light upon the Ascian Elidibus’ dark plot in the final act of the Shadowbringers storyline. Main Scenario Questline Update: A Realm Reborn – The main scenario is now streamlined in terms of overall length, with adjustments to experience point gain and gear rewards for quest completion. Additionally, players will also be able to use flying mounts in A Realm Reborn areas upon completion of The Ultimate Weapon quest. Expanded Free Trial – The free trial now offers unlimited playtime and a level cap of 60, along with access to Heavensward content, an additional playable race (Au Ra), and an additional three playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). New YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Alliance Raid – The white-robed android 2P awakens at last, but so too does an unforeseen danger to Komra in the next chapter of this NieR-inspired alliance raid, The Puppets’ Bunker. New “Chronicles of a New Era” Quest: The Sorrow of Werlyt – Part of the ‘Weapon Series’ questline, players can enjoy a story-focused experience culminating in a special event battle. New Dungeon: The Heroes’ Gauntlet – The whole of Norvrandt has become a battlefield across which the Warriors of Darkness must fight their way. Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

The full Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers 5.3 patch notes can be found on the game's official website.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.