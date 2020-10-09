Final Fantasy XIV is Not Getting a Full Next-Gen PS5 Refresh, Patch 5.4 Drops in December

Today in a lengthy livestream, Square Enix revealed what’s coming up for their venerable MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, including their next-gen console plans (or lack thereof) and the contents of the big 5.4 update. The livestream is extremely long (over three hours) and in Japanese, but hey, if you speak the language and have the time, you can check out the whole thing, below.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first – it seems Square Enix will not be updating Final Fantasy XIV for the PS5, at least not at first. Of course, you’ll be able to play FF14 on the PS5 via backward compatibility, where you’ll be able to take advantage of PS4 Pro settings and faster loading times. Meanwhile, here’s a rundown of all the stuff included in the Final Fantasy XIV 5.4 update:

New Main Scenario Quests – Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure.

– Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure. New Raid Dungeon: Eden’s Promise – The third chapter in the 8-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties.

– The third chapter in the 8-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties. Chronicles of a New Era - The Sorrow of Werlyt Updates – The next chapter in “The Sorrow of Werlyt” questline will introduce Emerald Weapon.

- The Sorrow of Werlyt Updates – The next chapter in “The Sorrow of Werlyt” questline will introduce Emerald Weapon. New Trial: Emerald Weapon – Challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

– Challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties. New Dungeon: Matoya's Relict – Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

– Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system. New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes.

– The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes. Blue Mage Update – The limited job will receive a number of updates, including an increased level cap, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log.

New “Explorer Mode” – This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots.

– This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots. Performance Action Update – Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin.

– Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin. Triple Triad Updates – In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder.

– In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder. Ishgard Restoration Update – The final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins.

– The final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins. “Save the Queen” Update – New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics).

– New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics). Adjustments to PvE and PvP actions, updates to Ocean Fishing and Doman Mahjong, treasure hunt dungeon updates, new UI skins, and more.

Phew! That’s a lot of stuff! Before update 5.4 launches, players can look forward to update 5.35 next week (October 13). This update will include a chapter of the Save the Queen storyline, the new Bozjan Southern Front area to explore, and more.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC and PS4. Patch 5.4 arrives sometime in December.