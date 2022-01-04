New Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.05 Adds New Tier of Tomestone Rewards, Pandæmonium: Asphodelos Savage Difficulty, QoL Improvements and More

Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy XIV update 6.05 across all platforms, packing a new Raid difficulty mode, a new tier of Tomestone rewards, various Quality-of-Life improvements, and more.

nThe New patch for the popular MMORPG offers numerous new refinements and additions, including the above-mentioned savage difficulty of the latest full party Pandæmonium raid, the new Excitatron 6000 treasure dungeon, and the introduction of Allagan tomestones of astronomy.

In addition, the update offers numerous tweaks to actions and traits alongside new furnishings. Last but not least, this patch includes several fixes for reported issues. We’ve included a list of the fixes issues down below. Due to the release notes being quite extensive, we suggest reading them in full on the game’s official page here.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.05 Resolved Issues The following issues have been addressed. An issue when playing as warrior wherein players could be incapacitated by damage over time effects while under the effect of Holmgang.

An issue when playing as dark knight wherein players could be incapacitated by damage over time effects while under the effect of Walking Dead.

An issue wherein the description of dancer trait Enhanced Devilment was incorrect. * This issue did not affect the functionality of this trait. The correct effect duration was 20 seconds.

An issue wherein the effect of the PvE action Sharpcast was removed erroneously under certain conditions.

An issue when playing as warrior wherein the healing effect of Nascent Flash could not be triggered on party members in PvP.

An issue when playing as botanist or miner wherein triggering the Gatherer's Boon effect did not award players with company credits.

An issue wherein the number of tomestones needed to purchase items from Mowen's merchant in the Crystarium (X:10.1 Y:11.8) was incorrect.

An issue wherein the Heavensturn event items Golden Tora Kabuto and Silver Tora Kabuto were named incorrectly.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed. Other various issues have also been addressed.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.