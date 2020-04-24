Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age New PC and PS4 Update Introduce Job Reset Option and More

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age has been updated on PC and PlayStation 4, introducing new features to these versions of the game.

The 1.0.4.0 update introduces a Job reset option to the game, which allows players to reset the Jobs that have been selected for all characters. This feature was introduced in the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, and it is an incredibly useful feature that allows players to experiment more with their Job selection. The new update also expands the Gambit system, increasing the number of sets to 3 and removes Denuvo from the PC version.

Yuzu Nintendo Switch Emulator Massive Performance Improvements Showcased in New Video

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is the best way to enjoy the twelfth main entry in the series by Square Enix. The remaster includes all of the additions made to the original game with the International release as well as other new features such as the ability to activate cheats, speed up gameplay, and more. Even without these changes and additions, Final Fantasy XII is an excellent role-playing game that no fans of the series should skip, thanks to its great setting, unique battle system and great writing.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on PC is an excellent port and the definitive version of the game, thanks to a variety of additional options not found in the original PlayStation 4 release, such as the ability to activate cheats, play in New Game + mode from the beginning, graphics customization and the absence of any major issue. The gameplay changes also found in last year's release make the game much more enjoyable than the original PlayStation 2 release, such as the ability to speed up gameplay and the multiple License Boards. Ivalice has never looked better.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.