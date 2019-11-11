Final Fantasy VII Remake Summon Mechanics Detailed; Will Only Be Available Against Strong Enemies

Final Fantasy VII Remake will feature the Summon mechanic that has become a staple of the series since the third entry in the series, but it seems like it will work differently than in past titles.

In a video recently shared on Twitter, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed that summons will be available only during boss battles and against strong enemies, likely mini-bosses. Summon materias will still have to be equipped, and they can only be used only once the materia starts resonating, so there are still some conditions that have yet to be detailed.

We asked #FinalFantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase for a concise explanation of how summons work in #FF7R, and he didn't disappoint! pic.twitter.com/KEWVlUsGxQ — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) November 8, 2019

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is shaping up to be an excellent remake that will expand on the original with new story sequences and a new battle system that will please both fans of turn-based and action combat systems. The E3 2019 demo, in particular, showed how the scope has been expanded greatly, with even the first boss battle feeling quite epic.

The E3 2019 demo was short, but it made one thing clear: Square Enix is not pulling any punches with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving it their all to make the game the remake the original deserved. Everything works extremely well, from exploration to battle, so what remains to be seen is how the Midgar arc has been expanded for this episode. I was very skeptic before trying the demo, but now I am sure the FFVII Remake will be among the best Final Fantasy games ever released, and a far cry from Final Fantasy XV, which I did like but always felt it could have been so much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.