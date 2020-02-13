Final Fantasy VII Remake New Screenshots Showcased Red XIII, Side Quests, Combat and More

New Final Fantasy VII Remake screenshots have been released today, showing some of the game's characters, combat and more.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, showcase Red XIII as well as Hojo, Tifa's battle skills, side quests in the form of Mercenary Quests, the Battle Report system and the Chocobo, Carbuncle and Cactuar summons and more.

Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Listing Pops Up, Includes 4-Days of Early Access





















































Mercenary Quests Cloud can help out the many people across Midgar, including local merchants. These tasks are varied — he’ll be asked to deal with anything, from taking out troublesome monsters to finding lost cats. Battle Report You can collect Battle Report quests from Chadley in the Sector 7 slums. He’ll ask you to achieve various requirements, such as making a certain number of enemies burst or use Assess Materia a certain number of times. Complete these tasks, and he’ll develop more Materia that you can buy.

Last week, Square Enix released a new Final Fantasy VII Remake image, featuring the main cast of the game as well as the iconic bike used by Cloud in Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is releasing on PlayStation 4 worldwide on April 10th. The game was originally scheduled for March 3rd, but it was delayed for additional polish.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th exclusively on PlayStation 4, with other versions of the game likely coming after April 2021, when PS4 exclusivity ends.