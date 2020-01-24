Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase Will Appear on Stage at Taipei Game Show Next Month

The Final Fantasy VII Remake producer is going to take the stage at the Taipei Game Show 2020, which is being held in around two weeks.

According to the Official PlayStation website for China and Taiwan, Yoshinori Kitase will appear on stage at the Taipei Game Show on February 8th at 12:30 PM Taiwan time. He is expected to be on stage for 1 hour.

While no huge announcement is expected, we may still be getting some new information regarding the game, as one hour is definitely too much to just introduce an older trailer. New details would be welcome, considering the disappointing confirmation of the delay earlier this month.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is releasing one month later than originally scheduled. The additional development time will be used for polish, as confirmed by Yoshinori Kitase himself in a message to the fans.

We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on April 10th on PlayStation 4. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.