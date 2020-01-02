Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Hints at PC Port; Code Includes Higher Resolution Options and More

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is launching on PlayStation 4 in two months. The game is a PlayStation exclusive for one year, but it seems like work on a PC port may already have begun.

The game's demo, which some have been able to download from the PlayStation Network despite it not being available publicly, features mentions of a PC version in its code. Higher resolutions options are found in the code, as well as references to AMD and NVIDIA.

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many "many" signs inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff. — Roxanne (@roXyPS3) January 2, 2020

Footage from the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo has also surfaced online this week. The demo will feature the very first beginning of the game, complete with cutscenes that haven't been seen before. The demo also features the very first boss battle of the game, and it looks spectacular.

Parts of this yet to be released demo were included in the E3 2019 demo, which we had the chance to try out.

The E3 2019 demo was short, but it made one thing clear: Square Enix is not pulling any punches with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving it their all to make the game the remake the original deserved. Everything works extremely well, from exploration to battle, so what remains to be seen is how the Midgar arc has been expanded for this episode. I was very skeptic before trying the demo, but now I am sure the FFVII Remake will be among the best Final Fantasy games ever released, and a far cry from Final Fantasy XV, which I did like but always felt it could have been so much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. We will keep you updated on the PC port as soon as it is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.