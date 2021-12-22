Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Frame Pacing and Stuttering Issues Can Be Fixed With a Simple Workaround

The frame pacing and stuttering issues that some players are experiencing in the recently launched PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake can be fixed with a simple workaround.

As explained on Nexus Mods by BaselineX, it is possible to fix these issues by making the game run in DX 11 mode and add DXVK async to the game, a Vulkan wrapper that bypasses the shader compilation of the game, allowing for asynchronous shaders to work.

STEP 1 :

1) Make your game run in DX11 mode, otherwise this won't work. There are two options to do this:

a) add "-dx11" in your epic store launch options for the game

b) open epic_emu.ini from Final Fantasy VII Remake -> Engines -> Binaries -> ThirdParty -> EOS and add " -dx11" after AppName=FFVIIRemakeIntergrade -> so it looks like AppName=FFVIIRemakeIntergrade -dx11, save the .ini file. STEP 2 :

How to add DXVK async to your game ( DXVK is a DX11->Vulkan wrapper that bypasses the shader compilation of the game and allows asynchronous, stutter-free shaders to work)

1) Go to : DXVK async github

2) Download the dxvk-async-1.9.2.tar.gz file

3) You need to copy the files d3d11.dll and dxgi.dll from x64 folder into Final Fantasy VII Remake -> End -> Binaries -> Win64

4) Run the game!

The Final Fantasy VII Remake PC port is among the most disappointing ports put out by Square Enix in recent times, lacking many of the features that should be the standard for games released on PC, as highlighted by Alessio in his analysis.

It is unfortunately clear that no major effort was made here to make it the ultimate version of the game, as it should always be the case with a PC release. Sure, you can play it at a higher frame rate if you have the hardware for it. PS5 users can only choose between a 4K@30 mode and a Performance Mode that drops the rendering resolution to 2688x1512 (according to Digital Foundry's test) to reach 60 frames per second. As per our test, PC users with a top-of-the-line rig can easily expect to play at a locked 4K@120 target.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.