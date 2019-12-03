Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer Scheduled For Jump Festa 2020; Screenshot Highlights Lighting Improvements

A Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer will be shown before the end of the month, Square Enix confirmed.

The Square Enix Jump Festa 2020 website confirmed that a trailer will be shown during the event. It is unknown if the trailer will be a brand new one.

The website also features a screenshot showing Cloud as he readies for battle. The same scene has been shown before, and today's screenshot highlights the vast improvements that have been made to lighting and character models.

For comparison, this is the same scene as it was seen during the E3 2015. The second screenshot, shared a few months ago, is the same one shared today but in much lower quality, so a lot of detail was lost.





Yesterday, additional details on the game's battle system emerged online.

Combat in the Final Fantasy VII Remake uses RPG style commands as a base, with Action style elements blended in. Pressing the square button marked ‘Attack’ will perform a regular attack, pressing repeatedly will link into a combo, and holding down square will unleash an area based attack. On top of that, pressing triangle allows you to use a character’s unique ability. Let’s have a look at Cloud’s.

We had the chance to try out the Final Fantasy VII Remake at this year's E3, and we have been very impressed by it.

The E3 2019 demo was short, but it made one thing clear: Square Enix is not pulling any punches with the Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving it their all to make the game the remake the original deserved. Everything works extremely well, from exploration to battle, so what remains to be seen is how the Midgar arc has been expanded for this episode. I was very skeptic before trying the demo, but now I am sure the FFVII Remake will be among the best Final Fantasy games ever released, and a far cry from Final Fantasy XV, which I did like but always felt it could have been so much more.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake launches on PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020.