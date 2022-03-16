Final Fantasy VII Remake New Mod Introduces Fully Playable Jessie
A new Final Fantasy VII Remake mod that has been released online this week introduces a fully playable version of Jessie to the game.
The mod is more than a simple model swap, as it also introduces a new set of menu graphics for the character and changes most of the text references to Tifa in menus and subtitles. The mod, unfortunately, doesn't introduce any gameplay change, so Jessie will still fight like Tifa.
Mod features:
- Jessie is fully playable, working in both battles and cutscenes
- New menu graphics for Jessie
- Tifa's name changed to Jessie in most places in both the menus and subtitles
- Fully compatible with any mod that alters Jessie's textures
This is may also be just the beginning for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Fully Playable Jessie mod, as the mod's creator may update the mod in the future to edit voice references to Tifa and even Wall Market dresses.
Possible future updates:
- Edit voice references to Tifa's name and change them to Jessie
- Add Wall Market dresses for Jessie
- Update loading screens about Tifa's abilities with images of Jessie
- Update manual page about Tifa's strengths with images of Jessie
The Final Fantasy VII Remake Fully Playable Jessie mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review of the PlayStation 5 release.
While it is the same game at heart, FFVII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
